Kyber Network Advises Liquidity Providers to Withdraw Funds Amid Vulnerability, Token Drops 2%

Bitcoin
$29,420.84-2.80%
Ethereum
$2,067.40-1.13%
Binance Coin
$341.83-0.32%
XRP
$0.51158974-1.78%
Arbitrum
$1.60-0.94%
Cardano
$0.43609200-2.39%
Dogecoin
$0.09186773+2.98%
Aptos
$12.28-1.98%
Stellar
$0.10460400-1.45%
Polygon
$1.17+0.60%
Solana
$25.16+4.18%
Chainlink
$8.06+0.87%
Polkadot
$6.68-0.95%
Litecoin
$98.55-0.18%
Crypto.com
$0.07060964-2.30%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001153-0.88%
Avalanche
$20.79+8.53%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.21%
Uniswap
$6.14-1.81%
Tron
$0.06599312-0.43%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,840.04-4.63%
Cosmos
$12.61-0.54%
Internet Computer
$6.13+4.86%
Ethereum Classic
$21.68-1.59%
dYdX
$2.95+4.42%
Monero
$162.01-1.24%
Quant
$117.49-1.14%
Filecoin
$6.15-2.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$131.46-1.58%
Lido DAO
$2.51-0.13%
Stepn
$0.38868115-1.94%
BLUR
$0.71662764-2.04%
Hedera
$0.06669103-1.61%
Curve DAO Token
$1.06-1.47%
NEAR Protocol
$2.28-0.19%
VeChain
$0.02550980-2.55%
ApeCoin
$4.46-0.76%
Algorand
$0.22618910-1.92%
The Graph
$0.17123232+3.55%
Fantom
$0.53358681+5.29%
Decentraland
$0.65930586+3.43%
EOS
$1.21-2.66%
Aave
$81.03-1.26%
NEO
$12.96-7.01%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.27+1.31%
The Sandbox
$0.67959377-0.01%
Stacks
$0.84744181-0.79%
Theta
$1.10-1.98%
Tezos
$1.14-0.95%
Elrond
$42.74-1.18%
Flow
$1.03-2.92%
Axie Infinity
$9.17-1.04%
Immutable X
$1.14-3.81%
Paxos Dollar
$0.96691043-0.10%
Synthetix
$2.73-0.55%
Luna Classic
$0.00012484-2.09%
Optimism
$2.61-2.01%
Maker
$794.60+1.74%
Injective Protocol
$9.41+7.70%
Chiliz
$0.13674765+1.83%
Mina
$0.79946379-0.08%
Bitcoin SV
$36.42-1.54%
PancakeSwap
$3.60-2.90%
Dash
$58.86-1.92%
IOTA
$0.22371337-1.21%
eCash
$0.00003175-1.55%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.67%
FTX Token
$1.80-5.40%
Convex Finance
$6.01+0.19%
Zcash
$41.63-1.75%
Mask Network
$5.61-0.53%
Woo Network
$0.31882441+0.94%
PAX Gold
$2,015.10-0.45%
Zilliqa
$0.03144405+1.69%
Loopring
$0.41099253+6.32%
THORChain
$1.63-2.10%
Compound
$44.93-0.10%
Enjin
$0.44514943+0.57%
Kava.io
$0.92083402-3.93%
Fetch.ai
$0.40777282+1.50%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28111000-2.15%
Nexo
$0.70869478-0.44%
Audius
$0.38768856+16.58%
FLOKI
$0.00003822-0.70%
Oasis Network
$0.07383816+0.19%
NEM
$0.04113980-2.09%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.02-4.79%
SXP
$0.64375145-2.94%
Celo
$0.70355786-1.74%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.38-2.21%
Qtum
$3.30-3.86%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033-1.41%
Yearn Finance
$8,994.87-1.39%
Decred
$21.45-1.38%
ICON
$0.34011671-4.14%
Kusama
$36.05-2.01%
Gala
$0.04255875-1.13%
Ravencoin
$0.02681484-1.15%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.34-1.94%
JasmyCoin
$0.00655151-4.79%
0x
$0.29384600-4.61%
Ankr
$0.03591708-2.07%
Sushiswap
$1.17-0.90%
IoTeX
$0.02853306-2.32%
Helium
$1.80-1.81%
Bifrost
$0.06354205+2.90%
Band Protocol
$1.98-0.53%
UMA Protocol
$2.10-1.68%
Cartesi
$0.23794707-6.28%
Moonbeam
$0.39279717-2.48%
Waves
$2.21-2.18%
Amp
$0.00393253-1.21%
Siacoin
$0.00426443-2.26%
Joe
$0.63420997+2.04%
OMG Network
$1.45+0.06%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19637590-2.21%
Skale
$0.04669391+3.15%
TerraUSD
$0.01985600-10.55%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03824950-4.38%
MetisDAO
$32.77-5.87%
Wax
$0.07265425-2.03%
DigiByte
$0.01011080-0.93%
SafePal
$0.50013609-0.57%
Livepeer
$6.46-3.03%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
Lisk
$1.09-1.19%
NuCypher
$0.12001353-0.27%
Nervos Network
$0.00451433-3.19%
Celsius
$0.34796224-2.40%
Aragon
$3.53-0.13%
Secret
$0.71312280-2.52%
iExec RLC
$1.79-2.83%
Nano
$0.92077442-0.61%
Star Atlas
$0.00328468-1.23%
Dent
$0.00117419-1.77%
Numeraire
$19.17-1.67%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00291533-1.41%
Syscoin
$0.17191805+1.13%
Ren
$0.11222096-0.19%
Civic
$0.11118069-2.81%
COTI
$0.09989241+4.08%
Spell Token
$0.00077516-0.54%
Chromia
$0.18497536+1.34%
Voyager Token
$0.34925821-5.61%
GAS
$3.53-1.24%
Bancor
$0.52747970-2.45%
Steem
$0.25405573+7.94%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.07+3.54%
Keep Network
$0.17616637+0.03%
Augur
$8.27+1.22%
CEEK VR
$0.08785178-1.52%
WazirX
$0.18410549-0.22%
MOBOX
$0.52172426-4.05%
NKN
$0.12411108-3.30%
Request
$0.10264042-1.52%
XYO Network
$0.00535215-1.88%
Storj
$0.39933858-1.56%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.72-2.67%
Stormx
$0.00597427-1.74%
Sun Token
$0.00614788-0.64%
Serum
$0.20800334+0.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28599645-5.60%
Orchid
$0.08893364-2.22%
Moonriver
$8.90-0.81%
Polkastarter
$0.45438522-3.41%
Alpaca Finance
$0.28667045-2.41%
Verge
$0.00255881-0.64%
Index Chain
$0.05755450+0.23%
Raydium
$0.26647427-0.98%
Quickswap
$80.51-4.23%
Enzyme
$23.13-1.40%
CLV
$0.06627247-1.89%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00453100-3.90%
Harvest Finance
$36.11-2.37%
district0x
$0.03109522+2.95%
Kyber Network
$0.76789502-2.08%
SuperRare
$0.12795607-2.20%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08978484+0.41%
Quantstamp
$0.01699189+0.61%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24201256-3.73%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022155-1.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-7.45%
Holo
$0.00210295-1.77%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.36%
Saitama
$0.00174638-0.80%
Reef
$0.00301688-0.74%
LooksRare
$0.15931460-5.77%
WINkLink
$0.00009129-0.47%
Harmony
$0.02464661+7.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02109784-1.34%
Tether
$1.00-0.19%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.19%
Dai
$1.00-0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Kyber Network Advises Liquidity Providers to Withdraw Funds Amid Vulnerability, Token Drops 2%

Kyber's Elastic product's total value locked has plunged to $61 million from $108 million a day earlier.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 17, 2023 at 12:23 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 17, 2023 at 1:22 p.m. UTC
Laptop hacker (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Kyber Network warns liquidity providers to withdraw funds. (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBowTiedBull
PresidentBowTied Jungle
BowTiedBull - Consensus 2023 speaker
The pseudonymous investor BowtiedBull explores the BowtiedJungle, where citizens swap advice on investing, job-seeking, ...
Secure Your Seat

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBowTiedBull
PresidentBowTied Jungle
BowTiedBull - Consensus 2023 speaker
The pseudonymous investor BowtiedBull explores the BowtiedJungle, where citizens swap advice on investing, job-seeking, ...
Secure Your Seat

Decentralized-finance protocol Kyber Network has advised liquidity providers on its Elastic product to withdraw funds after it found a potential vulnerability.

The protocol confirmed the potential flaw in a tweet while noting that no funds had been lost and that the KyberSwap Classic product is unaffected. The protocol's native token, KNC, dropped by 2% following the tweet.

The Elastic product had $108 million in total value locked on Sunday, but that figure has dropped to $61 million according to DefiLlama.

Vulnerabilities and exploits have been rife across the DeFi ecosystem this year, with Euler Finance losing almost $200 million in an attack last month.

Kyber Network was hit with a $265,000 exploit in 2022.

The protocol confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Read more about
On-chain DataKyber NetworkExploitDeFi