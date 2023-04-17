Crypto Lender Amber Group Weighs Selling Japan Unit: Bloomberg

Bitcoin
$29,891.28-1.53%
Ethereum
$2,093.97-0.22%
Binance Coin
$345.22+3.19%
XRP
$0.51322230-1.58%
Arbitrum
$1.63-0.16%
Cardano
$0.44120100-2.45%
Dogecoin
$0.09298057+3.12%
Aptos
$12.47-0.45%
Stellar
$0.10550000-1.24%
Polygon
$1.17+0.11%
Solana
$25.18+3.73%
Chainlink
$8.14+1.23%
Polkadot
$6.72-1.15%
Litecoin
$99.17+3.15%
Crypto.com
$0.07183619-0.85%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001153-0.88%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.27%
Avalanche
$20.49+5.82%
Uniswap
$6.20-2.02%
Tron
$0.06644502+0.30%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,132.98-1.47%
Cosmos
$12.59-2.17%
Ethereum Classic
$21.94-1.08%
Internet Computer
$6.18+6.05%
dYdX
$2.98+3.40%
Quant
$119.07+0.12%
Monero
$162.24-0.95%
Filecoin
$6.21-1.74%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.95-0.22%
Lido DAO
$2.54+0.35%
BLUR
$0.72841222-5.90%
Stepn
$0.39322677-1.61%
Hedera
$0.06761987-0.88%
Curve DAO Token
$1.08-0.81%
NEAR Protocol
$2.27-0.84%
VeChain
$0.02552882-3.66%
ApeCoin
$4.54+0.27%
Algorand
$0.22700916-1.62%
Fantom
$0.53500649+4.90%
The Graph
$0.16466606-2.53%
Decentraland
$0.66226478+3.04%
EOS
$1.22-2.27%
NEO
$13.19-5.79%
Aave
$81.77-1.30%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.30+3.96%
The Sandbox
$0.68946241+0.69%
Stacks
$0.85325034-0.68%
Theta
$1.11-2.81%
Tezos
$1.16-0.43%
Flow
$1.04-2.00%
Elrond
$42.60-2.46%
Axie Infinity
$9.19+0.06%
Immutable X
$1.16-3.03%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.80%
Synthetix
$2.76-1.29%
Luna Classic
$0.00012558-1.69%
Optimism
$2.62-2.61%
Maker
$802.20+1.75%
Injective Protocol
$9.12+5.25%
Chiliz
$0.13626335+1.52%
Mina
$0.80048569-0.77%
Bitcoin SV
$36.74-0.83%
PancakeSwap
$3.62-1.18%
Dash
$59.43+0.59%
IOTA
$0.22489067-0.92%
eCash
$0.00003196-1.35%
FTX Token
$1.81-7.52%
BitTorrent
$0.00000063-0.66%
Convex Finance
$6.07+0.64%
Zcash
$41.60-2.56%
Mask Network
$5.64-0.75%
Woo Network
$0.31872767-0.53%
PAX Gold
$2,029.15+0.31%
Zilliqa
$0.03127812+1.03%
Loopring
$0.40302666+3.99%
THORChain
$1.65-1.12%
Compound
$45.58-0.41%
Kava.io
$0.93828714-0.50%
Enjin
$0.44561245-0.04%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28365000-2.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.39856905-2.53%
Nexo
$0.71933842+2.28%
FLOKI
$0.00003909-2.60%
NEM
$0.04162049-2.15%
Audius
$0.37411217+12.11%
Oasis Network
$0.07324286-0.64%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.15-5.92%
SXP
$0.63893039-4.48%
Qtum
$3.36-4.12%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.39-1.97%
Celo
$0.70828862-1.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000034-1.55%
Yearn Finance
$9,082.81-1.09%
Kusama
$36.42-2.37%
ICON
$0.34250135-4.49%
Gala
$0.04300170-1.13%
Decred
$21.38-1.85%
Ravencoin
$0.02710642+0.40%
JasmyCoin
$0.00669918-1.09%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.17-0.92%
0x
$0.29846539-1.46%
Ankr
$0.03601669-2.55%
Sushiswap
$1.18-0.71%
IoTeX
$0.02883156-2.12%
Helium
$1.81-0.22%
Bifrost
$0.06356036-1.26%
Band Protocol
$2.01+0.12%
Cartesi
$0.24124880+1.43%
UMA Protocol
$2.11-1.63%
Moonbeam
$0.39998744-1.88%
Waves
$2.23-2.22%
Siacoin
$0.00431246-1.42%
Amp
$0.00386905-3.73%
Joe
$0.63249640+0.96%
OMG Network
$1.47+0.89%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19796697-1.72%
Skale
$0.04685508+3.80%
TerraUSD
$0.01985600-10.55%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03905377-0.53%
MetisDAO
$33.64-2.39%
Wax
$0.07323646-1.62%
DigiByte
$0.01019204-0.96%
Livepeer
$6.51-3.28%
SafePal
$0.50218025-0.24%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
Lisk
$1.10-0.85%
NuCypher
$0.12033352-7.67%
Nervos Network
$0.00460961-2.77%
Celsius
$0.35010166-2.20%
Aragon
$3.55+0.38%
Secret
$0.71550475-2.25%
iExec RLC
$1.80-2.31%
Nano
$0.93835903+1.72%
Star Atlas
$0.00329880-0.91%
Dent
$0.00118085-0.77%
Numeraire
$19.35+0.71%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00292397-2.31%
Syscoin
$0.17288751+1.31%
COTI
$0.10392509+8.12%
Ren
$0.11466743+0.10%
Civic
$0.11186755+0.16%
Spell Token
$0.00077335-1.22%
Chromia
$0.18929990+5.57%
GAS
$3.58+0.60%
Voyager Token
$0.34836210-5.86%
Steem
$0.25843003+8.81%
Bancor
$0.53263480-1.88%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.14+4.32%
Keep Network
$0.17616637+0.03%
Augur
$8.22+0.54%
CEEK VR
$0.08776539-1.89%
WazirX
$0.18617979+0.60%
MOBOX
$0.52817560+4.56%
NKN
$0.12656541-0.10%
Request
$0.10320764-1.88%
XYO Network
$0.00536356-1.61%
Storj
$0.40209868-1.52%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.76-1.18%
Stormx
$0.00606297-0.76%
Sun Token
$0.00620666-0.40%
Serum
$0.20775174-0.68%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28888039-1.13%
Orchid
$0.08984220-1.42%
Moonriver
$8.90-1.62%
Polkastarter
$0.46019039-2.19%
Alpaca Finance
$0.28800392-1.95%
Verge
$0.00257386-0.53%
Index Chain
$0.05709359-0.69%
Raydium
$0.26890789-0.89%
Quickswap
$80.85-4.16%
Enzyme
$23.19-0.16%
CLV
$0.06679287-1.98%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00462161+1.82%
Harvest Finance
$36.21-3.42%
district0x
$0.03174252+5.53%
Kyber Network
$0.77418861-1.44%
SuperRare
$0.12941390-0.96%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09036553-0.35%
Quantstamp
$0.01708488+2.13%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24458342-3.13%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022394-1.50%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-8.05%
Holo
$0.00210387-2.46%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-14.13%
Saitama
$0.00174396-0.09%
Reef
$0.00305251+0.06%
LooksRare
$0.16386912-5.55%
WINkLink
$0.00009164+0.15%
Harmony
$0.02373405+2.00%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02123191-2.12%
Tether
$1.00-0.27%
USD Coin
$0.99989058-0.24%
Dai
$0.99978915-0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Crypto Lender Amber Group Weighs Selling Japan Unit: Bloomberg

Managing partner Annabelle Huang said that despite Japan being a "high quality market ... regulations are strict."

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 17, 2023 at 8:23 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Japanese Flag (Shutterstock)

(Shutterstock)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Crypto lender Amber Group is considering selling its Japan unit as part of a plan to focus more on institutional than retail customers, managing partner Annabelle Huang said in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday.

Although Japan is a "high quality market ... regulations are strict," Huang said.

Amber Group bought Japanese crypto exchange DeCurret last year. In recent months, major cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Kraken both ceased operations in the country citing "market conditions."

Japan has recently shown signs it's planning on creating a more friendly regulatory environment for crypto firms, with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party publishing a white paper to boost the industry in the country particularly around changes to tax regulation and improvements to accounting standards.

Huang also said Amber Group is planning to apply for a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) license in Hong Kong, following the introduction of a new licensing regime in the city, which Huang said "has been very bullish."

Singapore, where Amber is based, is also "not exactly closing the door as well."

Amber Group did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for further comment.

Read More: Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto

Edited by Sheldon Reback.






DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Read more about
Amber GroupJapan