PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

CME to Add Daily Expiries on Bitcoin and Ether Futures Options Contracts

The exchange saw average notional daily volume topping $3 billion in crypto futures and options businesses.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconApr 17, 2023 at 2:09 p.m. UTC
The CME Group logo (Shutterstock)

The CME Group logo (Shutterstock)

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) is adding to its cryptocurrency offerings with daily expirations soon to be available on bitcoin and either futures options contracts, the company said in a press release on Monday.

Effective May 22, bitcoin and ether futures options will have expirations Monday through Friday, as will contracts based on micro-sized bitcoin and ether futures (currently offered on Tuesday and Thursday).

“Against a backdrop of heightened market volatility in the digital asset sector, we continue to see clients turn to a trusted, regulated venue like CME Group for reliable and efficient cryptocurrency risk management products," said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products.

CME’s bitcoin and ether futures and options complex saw a record daily average notional volume of more than $3 billion in the first quarter of 2023, the firm said. The company launched its micro bitcoin futures in May last year to respond to demand for smaller-sized contracts.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Read more about
CME GroupDerivativesMarkets