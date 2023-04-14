Chia Network Submits Registration to U.S. SEC For Proposed IPO

Bitcoin
$30,661.28+1.37%
Ethereum
$2,099.48+4.96%
XRP
$0.52852827+3.62%
Binance Coin
$332.79+2.96%
Arbitrum
$1.53+14.32%
Cardano
$0.43472000+5.13%
Aptos
$12.62+2.34%
Dogecoin
$0.08925567+2.83%
Stellar
$0.10776700+2.52%
Polygon
$1.16+2.49%
Solana
$24.74-0.81%
Polkadot
$6.71+2.71%
Chainlink
$7.74+4.21%
Crypto.com
$0.07107751+3.39%
Litecoin
$96.15+2.24%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.03%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001128+1.16%
Uniswap
$6.28+2.24%
Avalanche
$18.95+0.23%
Tron
$0.06669957+1.86%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,656.85+0.12%
Cosmos
$12.25+4.52%
Ethereum Classic
$22.51-0.18%
Quant
$120.71-3.20%
Monero
$162.37-0.64%
Internet Computer
$5.51+2.41%
dYdX
$2.69+2.94%
Filecoin
$6.16+1.48%
Lido DAO
$2.56+7.00%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.38+0.86%
Stepn
$0.40059641+5.40%
Curve DAO Token
$1.09+3.31%
Hedera
$0.06727398+2.43%
NEAR Protocol
$2.21+0.04%
BLUR
$0.63305913+6.42%
VeChain
$0.02591147+3.81%
ApeCoin
$4.55+1.23%
Algorand
$0.22645616+2.91%
Fantom
$0.51341625-1.08%
The Graph
$0.15743736+4.41%
Decentraland
$0.63898285+4.20%
EOS
$1.25-0.70%
Aave
$82.85+4.08%
NEO
$12.85+3.89%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.24+1.40%
The Sandbox
$0.67944430+3.14%
Stacks
$0.89300723+0.51%
Theta
$1.11+4.02%
Tezos
$1.15+2.51%
Immutable X
$1.19+4.71%
Elrond
$42.99+3.10%
Flow
$1.04+3.57%
Axie Infinity
$9.02+3.56%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+1.86%
Luna Classic
$0.00012865+1.71%
Synthetix
$2.70+2.49%
Optimism
$2.60+8.80%
Maker
$775.38+4.07%
Chiliz
$0.13413314+2.47%
Mina
$0.80013600+4.99%
Bitcoin SV
$36.95+1.55%
PancakeSwap
$3.65-0.15%
FTX Token
$2.04-7.92%
Dash
$58.16+1.28%
IOTA
$0.22589124+2.18%
eCash
$0.00003242+1.35%
Injective Protocol
$7.43+10.64%
Convex Finance
$6.05+2.72%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+0.09%
Mask Network
$5.84+3.65%
Zcash
$41.50-0.27%
PAX Gold
$2,033.63-0.54%
THORChain
$1.67+2.48%
Zilliqa
$0.03056662+2.67%
Loopring
$0.39027359+7.68%
Woo Network
$0.27284841+7.10%
Kava.io
$0.94879596+1.35%
Compound
$44.75+2.60%
Enjin
$0.43875200+2.84%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28506200+2.44%
Nexo
$0.70382235-1.15%
Fetch.ai
$0.37330527+6.41%
SXP
$0.67483606+15.83%
NEM
$0.04203268+3.71%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.00+2.52%
FLOKI
$0.00003603+2.98%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.42+1.41%
Qtum
$3.34+3.66%
ICON
$0.36507160+24.21%
Celo
$0.69959286+2.35%
Yearn Finance
$9,304.17+2.65%
Oasis Network
$0.06703316+5.48%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000034+3.08%
Kusama
$36.90+4.01%
Gala
$0.04352024+0.86%
Decred
$21.63+2.36%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.76+2.81%
Audius
$0.32701654+2.59%
Ravencoin
$0.02671327+1.26%
0x
$0.29950774+7.02%
JasmyCoin
$0.00628922+1.19%
Ankr
$0.03621582+1.47%
Sushiswap
$1.18+1.00%
IoTeX
$0.02962343+2.89%
Helium
$1.85+15.20%
Bifrost
$0.06506556+5.46%
UMA Protocol
$2.12+0.84%
Band Protocol
$1.93+1.11%
Moonbeam
$0.38929669+0.32%
Siacoin
$0.00435080+1.32%
Waves
$2.24+2.44%
TerraUSD
$0.02271068+1.41%
Joe
$0.64156714-1.25%
Amp
$0.00384593+1.59%
OMG Network
$1.46+0.67%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20300718+0.35%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03915657-3.84%
Skale
$0.04458226+3.69%
Polymath Network
$0.17660000+10.40%
Wax
$0.07455634+1.49%
MetisDAO
$31.13-0.30%
Livepeer
$6.52+3.06%
DigiByte
$0.01001008+3.10%
Lisk
$1.11+2.58%
Cartesi
$0.16033506+1.89%
SafePal
$0.49642054+1.49%
NuCypher
$0.12002438+0.00%
Celsius
$0.35093090+0.92%
Nervos Network
$0.00445477+1.23%
Aragon
$3.69+8.07%
Secret
$0.70650144+2.62%
iExec RLC
$1.79+0.22%
Nano
$0.92004083+1.00%
Star Atlas
$0.00338483+2.28%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00294041+0.37%
Dent
$0.00115814+2.01%
Numeraire
$18.92+0.83%
Syscoin
$0.16867377-0.40%
Civic
$0.11156906+1.18%
Spell Token
$0.00078001+0.91%
Ren
$0.10661241+4.42%
Bancor
$0.53987921+1.35%
Voyager Token
$0.33901498-1.18%
GAS
$3.45+1.88%
Chromia
$0.17445947+2.60%
Keep Network
$0.17642944+1.29%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.99+0.64%
COTI
$0.08303587+3.36%
Augur
$8.17+0.89%
Steem
$0.22407381+2.90%
CEEK VR
$0.08826938+1.43%
WazirX
$0.18499157+1.96%
MOBOX
$0.50462925+2.43%
NKN
$0.12362370+1.38%
Request
$0.10376664-0.50%
XYO Network
$0.00547192+0.89%
Storj
$0.40675614+1.59%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.76-0.62%
Stormx
$0.00608297+1.51%
Serum
$0.21491050-5.40%
Sun Token
$0.00620461+1.00%
Orchid
$0.09044596+0.97%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28026668-0.65%
Moonriver
$8.68-1.69%
Polkastarter
$0.46852679+2.29%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30012108-1.67%
Verge
$0.00257297-1.77%
Raydium
$0.27884321+0.11%
Quickswap
$84.34+4.86%
Index Chain
$0.05650294+0.11%
Enzyme
$22.95+1.18%
CLV
$0.06706043+0.32%
district0x
$0.03346388-0.49%
Harvest Finance
$36.75+0.85%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00418567-5.14%
Kyber Network
$0.78977558+1.40%
SuperRare
$0.12561421+0.10%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09223258+1.65%
Quantstamp
$0.01674219+1.69%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24179319+0.44%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021911+0.13%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+20.00%
Holo
$0.00207475+1.71%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000002.20%
Saitama
$0.00179553+8.90%
Reef
$0.00299209+1.43%
LooksRare
$0.16075047+12.34%
WINkLink
$0.00009112+0.79%
Harmony
$0.02288698+2.29%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02142622+2.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$1.00-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Chia Network Submits Registration to U.S. SEC For Proposed IPO

The size and price range for the offering has yet to be determined

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 14, 2023 at 1:13 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 14, 2023 at 1:18 p.m. UTC
Chia founder Bram Cohen (Chia)

Chia founder Bram Cohen (Chia)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Blockchain and smart-contract platform Chia Network - founded by Bram Cohen, inventor of BitTorrent - has submitted a confidential draft registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The size and price range for the offering has yet to be determined, Chia said in a press release on Friday.

Chia's aspirations for a public listing go back to bull run of 2021, when Bloomberg reported the blockchain raised $61 million in a Series D funding round, led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Richmond Global Ventures, at $500 million valuation. At the time, then chief operating officer (now CEO) Gene Hoffman was reported to have said that it was on "an accelerated timeline" to an IPO.

Native token XCH has shown little response to the news, currently up around 2.59% on the day, though showing no upward movement since Chia's announcement at around 12:30 UTC, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Read More: SEC Urges Investors to Be Cautious With Crypto Securities

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

CORRECTION (April 14, 13:20 UTC): Changes time that Chia made announcement from 13:30 UTC to 12:30 UTC




DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Read more about
Chia NetworkIPOSECA16z