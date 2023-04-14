Bitcoin
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Asia-Based Digital Asset Firm Hashkey Group Introduces Wealth Management Service

HashKey has also expanded its OTC service by expanding its liquidity coverage and range of tokens in the spot market.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconApr 14, 2023 at 1:00 a.m. UTC
Wealth management (Austin Distel/Unsplash)

(Austin Distel/Unsplash)

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Digital asset financial services firm Hashkey Group is looking to expand its appeal to professional and accredited investors through its new wealth management arm, Hashkey Wealth.

The wealth management service will also target institutions and family offices, aiming to tap into the "significant demand" from such investors for digital assets, the firm announced on Friday.

Hashkey cited a 2022 study by Boston Consulting Group which suggested that less than 1% of individual wealth is invested in cryptocurrency, compared to around 25% in equity. This suggests there may be substantial room for growth for crypto exposure.

To further enhance its offering for professional investors, HashKey has expanded its over-the-counter (OTC) service by boosting its liquidity coverage and range of tokens in the spot market.

Hashkey recently received approval from Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to manage portfolios 100% invested in crypto having obtained a Type 9 asset management license.

Read More: Award-Winning Wealth Advisor Confident about Clients Investing in Crypto

Edited by Stephen Alpher.








Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

