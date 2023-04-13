EToro to Offer Crypto Trading Directly to Twitter Users
The new partnership will see the social investing firm provide Twitter users with real-time prices for crypto, stocks and other assets while directing them to the eToro platform to invest.
Trading platform eToro is set to offer trading services of crypto and other assets direct to Twitter users via a new partnership with the social media company, the firm announced Thursday.
The new service – named "$Cashtags" – is available from Thursday and will see the social investing firm provide Twitter users with real-time price for cryptocurrencies, stocks and other assets while directing them to the eToro platform to invest in them.
The news was first reported by CNBC and then confirmed by eToro on its official Twitter account.
$Cashtags aligns with Twitter owner Elon Musk's plans to integrate financial services into the platform, as part of his intentions to create a "super app."
Musk has previously said he wishes for Twitter's proposed payments system to be able to accommodate crypto as well as fiat currencies.
CoinDesk did not receive a response from eToro for further comment by press time. Twitter also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
