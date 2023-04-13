Dogecoin Surges 5.8% as Traders Anticipate Elon Musk's Next Move

Bitcoin
$30,214.19+0.68%
Ethereum
$1,987.76+6.16%
Binance Coin
$324.40+1.83%
XRP
$0.50877361+1.42%
Cardano
$0.41480000+5.01%
Arbitrum
$1.31+12.22%
Aptos
$11.75+4.72%
Dogecoin
$0.08673597+6.09%
Stellar
$0.10512400+1.79%
Polygon
$1.13+3.68%
Solana
$24.12+2.36%
Polkadot
$6.48+3.16%
Chainlink
$7.39+2.92%
Crypto.com
$0.06860536+2.03%
Litecoin
$93.90+2.61%
Binance USD
$0.99990229-0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001109+2.76%
Avalanche
$18.87+4.80%
Uniswap
$6.07+4.26%
Tron
$0.06536049+1.46%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,412.78+0.99%
Cosmos
$11.59+4.24%
Ethereum Classic
$22.50+6.90%
Quant
$123.78+1.57%
Monero
$163.04+1.50%
Internet Computer
$5.37+2.23%
dYdX
$2.56+6.42%
Bitcoin Cash
$130.58+2.59%
Filecoin
$6.04+2.52%
Lido DAO
$2.37+6.24%
Stepn
$0.37528515+2.36%
Curve DAO Token
$1.05+3.92%
Hedera
$0.06510371+2.93%
NEAR Protocol
$2.19+5.29%
VeChain
$0.02471654+2.17%
BLUR
$0.59315635+4.28%
ApeCoin
$4.46-0.91%
Algorand
$0.21868519+2.94%
Fantom
$0.52017135+7.36%
EOS
$1.22+1.37%
Decentraland
$0.61031005+3.96%
The Graph
$0.14860723+3.26%
Aave
$79.02+2.54%
NEO
$12.31+2.46%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.22+0.50%
Stacks
$0.88133462-4.33%
The Sandbox
$0.65458492+4.60%
Tezos
$1.11+2.26%
Theta
$1.06+3.27%
Elrond
$41.36+3.09%
Flow
$0.99942915+3.19%
Immutable X
$1.13+5.52%
Axie Infinity
$8.70+3.92%
Paxos Dollar
$0.98276401-1.71%
Luna Classic
$0.00012560+2.65%
Synthetix
$2.63+2.91%
Optimism
$2.36+6.74%
FTX Token
$2.24+69.04%
Maker
$743.86+3.71%
Chiliz
$0.12974741+2.04%
Bitcoin SV
$36.22+2.10%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+1.44%
Mina
$0.76317279+5.99%
Dash
$56.94+3.28%
IOTA
$0.21997592+1.82%
eCash
$0.00003158+2.33%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+1.69%
Mask Network
$5.74+7.51%
Convex Finance
$5.76+7.69%
Zcash
$41.08+6.52%
Injective Protocol
$6.71+1.76%
PAX Gold
$2,038.39+0.77%
THORChain
$1.62+1.57%
Zilliqa
$0.02959970+2.98%
Kava.io
$0.93628896+1.72%
Loopring
$0.35756356+2.95%
Compound
$43.30+1.96%
Woo Network
$0.25672537+16.34%
Enjin
$0.42526816+3.24%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27711000+3.65%
Nexo
$0.69979277+5.68%
NEM
$0.04031830+2.53%
Fetch.ai
$0.34575464+2.78%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.62+3.42%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.39+7.89%
FLOKI
$0.00003485+2.68%
Qtum
$3.21+2.27%
Celo
$0.67734560+3.34%
Yearn Finance
$9,057.07-0.35%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033+2.62%
SXP
$0.58457272+1.30%
Gala
$0.04287898+7.07%
Decred
$21.07+1.55%
Oasis Network
$0.06285410+6.12%
Ravencoin
$0.02632447+1.87%
Kusama
$34.88+5.43%
Audius
$0.31371252-0.93%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.05+2.49%
JasmyCoin
$0.00614526-0.11%
Ankr
$0.03541398+1.83%
Sushiswap
$1.14+3.60%
0x
$0.27919444+1.89%
ICON
$0.29166457+0.90%
IoTeX
$0.02867162+4.08%
Bifrost
$0.06138023+2.31%
UMA Protocol
$2.11+0.36%
Band Protocol
$1.91+3.84%
Helium
$1.58+9.57%
Moonbeam
$0.38611498+2.72%
Siacoin
$0.00426637+2.18%
Joe
$0.63714077+7.69%
Waves
$2.17+3.64%
Amp
$0.00377458+1.23%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20137989-1.78%
OMG Network
$1.43+1.44%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04018569-3.16%
TerraUSD
$0.019500000.00%
Skale
$0.04290644+7.13%
Wax
$0.07324289+2.30%
MetisDAO
$30.40+5.63%
Polymath Network
$0.16006462-0.08%
Livepeer
$6.33-3.23%
SafePal
$0.48732101+4.29%
Cartesi
$0.15645260+2.30%
Lisk
$1.08-0.39%
DigiByte
$0.00966428+1.99%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
Celsius
$0.34673542+2.62%
Nervos Network
$0.00437871+5.42%
Aragon
$3.38+4.74%
Secret
$0.68648640+1.48%
iExec RLC
$1.76+1.35%
Nano
$0.90639145-1.03%
Star Atlas
$0.00328882+0.76%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00292518+2.93%
Numeraire
$18.67+0.33%
Dent
$0.00113475+4.32%
Syscoin
$0.16650032+1.26%
Civic
$0.10977621+0.97%
Spell Token
$0.00077176+1.58%
Bancor
$0.53578349+1.35%
Ren
$0.10170547+3.79%
Voyager Token
$0.33718771+4.40%
GAS
$3.38+1.54%
Keep Network
$0.17488752+1.69%
Chromia
$0.16966917+3.17%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.98+6.47%
Augur
$8.07+1.77%
COTI
$0.07941931+3.89%
CEEK VR
$0.08668914+1.95%
Steem
$0.21633181+2.03%
WazirX
$0.18098696+1.97%
Request
$0.10470162-5.77%
MOBOX
$0.49334553+2.72%
NKN
$0.12054711-2.68%
XYO Network
$0.00539951+0.15%
Serum
$0.22660826+1.45%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.78+6.12%
Storj
$0.39789850+3.44%
Stormx
$0.00598638+2.79%
Sun Token
$0.00613778+1.00%
Orchid
$0.08964772+0.19%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28012635+4.48%
Moonriver
$8.82+3.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30525105+1.91%
Polkastarter
$0.45551672+4.44%
Verge
$0.00255675+1.65%
Raydium
$0.27678487+6.92%
Index Chain
$0.05637522+2.78%
Quickswap
$80.61+3.00%
Enzyme
$22.50+1.75%
CLV
$0.06742431-3.42%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00447531+8.45%
district0x
$0.03324341-1.69%
Harvest Finance
$36.33+1.44%
Kyber Network
$0.77445438+3.71%
SuperRare
$0.12463325+2.09%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09027991+1.10%
Quantstamp
$0.01676434+1.13%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23905544+1.43%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021830+1.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.27%
Holo
$0.00203076+4.42%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000000.48%
Saitama
$0.00163140-1.59%
Reef
$0.00293215+4.63%
LooksRare
$0.14681612+2.93%
WINkLink
$0.00009042+2.72%
Harmony
$0.02228151+4.54%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02094817+1.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99943101-0.02%
Dai
$0.99950167-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Dogecoin Surges 5.8% as Traders Anticipate Elon Musk's Next Move

Dogecoin is beginning to retrace this week's slump after hype waned following Twitter's logo change.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconApr 13, 2023 at 10:39 a.m. UTC
Dogecoin surges as Twitter signs deal with eToro (Minh Pham/Unsplash)

Dogecoin futures set open interest record (Minh Pham/Unsplash)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Dogecoin (DOGE) has risen from Wednesday's low of $0.809 with a 5.89% move to the upside after Twitter struck a deal with eToro to offer crypto trading.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has often touted dogecoin as one of his favorite cryptocurrencies, dedicating a segment to it on an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2021. Twitter also briefly changed its logo to the dogecoin logo last week to spur a rally that gained as much as 37% for some traders.

Before today's rise, the popular meme coin had slumped by 22.64% as the hype surrounding Twitter's logo change subsided.

It is currently trading at $0.0877 after prominent Crypto Twitter trader @TreeofAlpha tweeted a macro thesis for dogecoin.

"It is becoming increasingly harder to not accumulate doge at those prices as it fully retraced the logo change, Elon will integrate eToro trading on Twitter, market is looking healthy, 4/20 is coming and the market showed how low it was willing to go on it during the peak of bear ($0.06c)," Tree of Alpha tweeted moments before another spike to the upside.

It is worth noting that eToro currently does not offer dogecoin, so in the immediate future only the likes of bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), BNB and IOTA will be initially available on Twitter.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Read more about
On-chain DataDogecoin