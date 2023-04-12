Bitcoin
U.S. CPI Inflation Rises 0.1% in March, Slower Than Forecasts for 0.2%

The bitcoin price rose nearly 1.5% to $30,430 in the minutes following the better-than-expected news.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 12:40 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 12, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. UTC
INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

The latest inflation data was released on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% in March, down from 0.4% a month previously, and slower than economist forecasts for 0.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

On a year-over-year basis, the CPI was higher by 5.0%, down from 6.0% in February and against expectations for 5.2%.

The core CPI – which strips out often volatile food and energy prices – was up 0.4% in March versus 0.5% in February and inline with forecasts for 0.4%. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI was up 5.6% versus 5.5% in February and inline with forecasts for 5.6%.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) – which earlier this week topped $30,000 for the first time since June 2022 – rose nearly 1.5% to $30,430 in the immediate aftermath of the report.

Bitcoin's gains of late have at least part been influenced by ideas the U.S. Federal Reserve – perhaps as soon as its May 2-3 meeting – was set to end its year-plus long string of interest rate hikes. This morning's softer-than-forecast inflation figures may give fuel to those dovish hopes.

Alongside gains for bitcoin, U.S. stock index futures have turned higher following the report, with the Nasdaq ahead 1.1% and S&P 500 0.9%. The price of gold is also advancing, up 1.1% to $2,042 per ounce.

Bond yields and the dollar are sliding, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield lower by 5 basis points to 3.38% and the U.S. dollar index down 0.6%.

