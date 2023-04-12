Top DeFi Insurer Paid Millions to Euler Hack Victims. Now, Nexus Mutual Wants Its Money Back

At press time Euler’s redemptions portal had returned $133 million in value to 457 users, six of whom were also Nexus Mutual policyholders. Of those six, four have returned some $380,000 in various cryptocurrencies to the group. The two that haven’t can be seen on chain swapping their redeemed cash for other cryptos, sending them to other addresses, and just generally being a degen. Their share of the pot amounts to nearly $400,000.