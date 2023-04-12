SushiSwap to Launch Claims Website for Vested SUSHI Tokens

The announcement of the claims website’s launch comes shortly after the SushiSwap community voted in favor of a “clawback” proposal that would require token holders to either claim their vested SUSHI tokens from the protocol’s Merkle Distributor or forfeit them. Sushi's Merkle Distributor contract currently holds Sushi LP token rewards for early liquidity providers to claim SUSHI tokens vested in October 2021. More than 10 million remain in the contract, the protocol said.