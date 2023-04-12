Euler Finance Lets Users Redeem Recovered Funds Following $200M Theft

Bitcoin
$30,046-0.60%
Ethereum
$1,917.65+0.45%
Binance Coin
$319.76-2.68%
XRP
$0.50216707-2.85%
Cardano
$0.40391500+0.19%
Arbitrum
$1.20-2.14%
Aptos
$11.40-4.59%
Dogecoin
$0.08232737-2.76%
Stellar
$0.10396800-2.11%
Polygon
$1.11-1.19%
Solana
$23.79+1.49%
Polkadot
$6.42+0.04%
Chainlink
$7.30-1.00%
Binance USD
$0.99965043-0.01%
Crypto.com
$0.06764895-1.55%
Litecoin
$92.25-2.80%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001094-1.44%
Uniswap
$5.94-1.07%
Avalanche
$18.12-1.48%
Tron
$0.06490602-3.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,931.43-0.55%
Cosmos
$11.26-0.66%
Ethereum Classic
$22.37+1.69%
Quant
$123.33-1.70%
Monero
$162.09+0.01%
Internet Computer
$5.34+2.86%
Bitcoin Cash
$128.83-0.55%
Filecoin
$6.02+0.51%
dYdX
$2.47-3.07%
Lido DAO
$2.29-4.20%
Stepn
$0.37129840-2.69%
Curve DAO Token
$1.03+0.88%
Hedera
$0.06432758-2.08%
NEAR Protocol
$2.19+6.14%
VeChain
$0.02439686-1.80%
BLUR
$0.58209208-3.11%
ApeCoin
$4.47+2.85%
Algorand
$0.21627804-1.85%
Fantom
$0.50870102+2.64%
EOS
$1.21-2.33%
The Graph
$0.14945762+0.83%
Decentraland
$0.59860889-2.29%
Stacks
$0.92230172-5.06%
Aave
$78.85-0.45%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.22-1.18%
NEO
$12.16-4.90%
The Sandbox
$0.64176942-1.41%
Tezos
$1.10-1.36%
Theta
$1.04-2.32%
Immutable X
$1.13+2.94%
Elrond
$40.87-0.96%
Flow
$0.98463899-1.37%
Axie Infinity
$8.53-2.74%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99951974+3.34%
Luna Classic
$0.00012302-3.40%
Synthetix
$2.59-1.92%
Optimism
$2.28-2.97%
Maker
$724.22+1.11%
Chiliz
$0.12884568-2.50%
Bitcoin SV
$35.76-1.77%
PancakeSwap
$3.63-2.55%
Mina
$0.74025370-1.17%
Dash
$55.88-2.37%
IOTA
$0.22057439-2.29%
eCash
$0.00003124-2.38%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-2.35%
Injective Protocol
$6.78+4.99%
Mask Network
$5.42-2.69%
Convex Finance
$5.49-0.73%
Zcash
$39.19-2.47%
PAX Gold
$2,025.45+0.30%
THORChain
$1.61-1.53%
Zilliqa
$0.02927712-0.95%
Loopring
$0.35103341-2.30%
FTX Token
$1.32+2.18%
Compound
$43.15-1.46%
Kava.io
$0.90237309-4.64%
Enjin
$0.42038717-3.01%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27391000-3.19%
Woo Network
$0.24220835+7.17%
Nexo
$0.66667275-2.69%
NEM
$0.03990812-3.36%
Fetch.ai
$0.34292598-3.66%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.37+0.83%
FLOKI
$0.00003410-1.40%
Yearn Finance
$9,290.61+1.02%
Qtum
$3.19-1.46%
Celo
$0.66929543-1.89%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-0.44%
SXP
$0.57527694-6.16%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.31-4.87%
Decred
$20.89-1.57%
Gala
$0.04146371-1.06%
Audius
$0.31519234+2.97%
Ravencoin
$0.02601996-0.49%
Oasis Network
$0.06108943-1.91%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.78-1.99%
Kusama
$33.84+0.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00612396+0.39%
Ankr
$0.03543005-2.65%
ICON
$0.29472734-5.23%
Sushiswap
$1.13-1.19%
0x
$0.27783718-2.35%
IoTeX
$0.02849080-1.28%
Bifrost
$0.06095524+1.34%
UMA Protocol
$2.08-1.08%
Band Protocol
$1.87-2.54%
Moonbeam
$0.37651910-1.07%
Siacoin
$0.00420917-1.81%
Helium
$1.49+2.50%
Waves
$2.14-2.50%
Amp
$0.00378016-0.08%
TerraUSD
$0.02144398+9.94%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20754291-2.78%
Joe
$0.60091020-4.12%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04111453-1.91%
OMG Network
$1.41-7.55%
Skale
$0.04123213-2.69%
Wax
$0.07245678-2.84%
Livepeer
$6.55-6.05%
Polymath Network
$0.16016034+4.58%
MetisDAO
$29.04-5.02%
Cartesi
$0.15599070+1.82%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
SafePal
$0.48037660-2.50%
Lisk
$1.06-5.44%
DigiByte
$0.00946709-3.22%
Celsius
$0.34710569+0.15%
Nervos Network
$0.00428909-2.56%
iExec RLC
$1.77+1.56%
Aragon
$3.23+1.49%
Secret
$0.67963969-2.05%
Nano
$0.91313872-2.03%
Star Atlas
$0.00325839-1.87%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00286876-1.53%
Numeraire
$18.61-2.39%
Dent
$0.00112125-0.24%
Civic
$0.10983918-0.36%
Syscoin
$0.16442845-4.17%
Spell Token
$0.00076639-3.73%
Bancor
$0.53020136-0.36%
Ren
$0.10021898-5.64%
GAS
$3.35-2.32%
Voyager Token
$0.32626810-4.35%
Chromia
$0.16756539-1.75%
Keep Network
$0.16998087-3.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.78-2.91%
Augur
$8.01-0.61%
COTI
$0.07832922-0.99%
CEEK VR
$0.08588851-1.52%
Steem
$0.21504983-3.59%
Request
$0.10677097+2.29%
WazirX
$0.17842352-2.95%
NKN
$0.12343498-5.95%
MOBOX
$0.48513343-1.87%
XYO Network
$0.00531146-1.75%
Serum
$0.21697293+11.28%
Storj
$0.39252096-2.20%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.68+1.50%
Stormx
$0.00590159-2.27%
Sun Token
$0.00608786-4.06%
Orchid
$0.08954172-1.67%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26818908-0.55%
Moonriver
$8.70-1.40%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30644869+5.58%
Polkastarter
$0.44114722-2.37%
Verge
$0.00257507-1.25%
Index Chain
$0.05541324-1.22%
Quickswap
$78.96-2.75%
Raydium
$0.25032801-0.33%
Enzyme
$22.26-2.35%
CLV
$0.06827929+6.56%
district0x
$0.03297157+4.16%
Harvest Finance
$36.23-1.90%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00416137+2.18%
Kyber Network
$0.76215456-2.56%
SuperRare
$0.12374145-2.27%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08992487-0.79%
Quantstamp
$0.01691818-1.52%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23307362-5.29%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021867-2.50%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.80%
Holo
$0.00200257-1.18%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.17%
Saitama
$0.00167046-2.67%
Reef
$0.00286298-1.71%
LooksRare
$0.14390526-0.81%
WINkLink
$0.00008885-1.10%
Harmony
$0.02214868-0.38%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02090180-0.65%
Tether
$1.00+0.00%
USD Coin
$0.99947829+0.03%
Dai
$0.99954786+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Euler Finance Lets Users Redeem Recovered Funds Following $200M Theft

Allowing customers to withdraw money after last month's incident is a relatively happy ending for a crypto exploit.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 3:12 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 12, 2023 at 4:07 p.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBowTiedBull
PresidentBowTied Jungle
BowTiedBull - Consensus 2023 speaker
The pseudonymous investor BowtiedBull explores the BowtiedJungle, where citizens swap advice on investing, job-seeking, ...
Secure Your Seat

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBowTiedBull
PresidentBowTied Jungle
BowTiedBull - Consensus 2023 speaker
The pseudonymous investor BowtiedBull explores the BowtiedJungle, where citizens swap advice on investing, job-seeking, ...
Secure Your Seat

Decentralized lending platform Euler Finance opened up redemptions for recovered funds to its users Wednesday at 02:00 UTC, allowing users to claim the capital they have in the protocol almost a month after the protocol suffered a flash loan exploit.

Users are able to redeem their share of recovered funds, which stand at 95,556 ether (ETH) and $43 million of the DAI stablecoin, collectively worth about $223 million based on current prices. The price of EUL, the native governance token of the Euler Protocol, has increased 2.5% in the past 24 hours, but has slid 9.4% in the past week, per CoinGecko

Euler Finance suffered a $200 million exploit in March, and by April the protocol had successfully recovered most of the capital it lost. Reopening redemptions represents a positive ending for the saga, a fairly rare occurrence when protocols get exploited; for instance, the $625 million taken from Axie Infinity’s Ronin network, orchestrated by North Korea’s Lazarus Group, has not been returned, although Sky Mavis, the firm developing Axie, raised $150 million to reimburse users.

Several users in Euler's Discord have expressed gratitude and disbelief that they were able to retrieve their funds. A community member who goes by Fredda said, “I cannot believe I actually got my money back.” Another user called Holden wrote, “Thanks for getting this done so quickly and professionally. I didn’t imagine a month ago I’d be seeing a return of my funds.”

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Read more about
Euler FinanceHackDeFi