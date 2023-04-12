Could Bitcoin Be the Greatest ESG Investment of All Time?

In addition to relying mostly on clean energy, the Bitcoin network is far more energy efficient than legacy financial systems. Bitcoin mining accounts for less than 0.2% of global energy usage and only 0.09% of the world’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Bitcoin, often compared to gold as a store of value, uses less energy than gold to mine and has none of the heavy metal pollutants caused by gold mining. Simply replacing gold or the legacy financial system with a bitcoin standard would be a huge net positive for the environment.