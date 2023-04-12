Blockchain Financial Services Firm Paxos Sets Withdrawal From Canada

Bitcoin
$29,873.23-0.72%
Ethereum
$1,907.68+0.81%
Binance Coin
$319.35-1.71%
XRP
$0.50362962-2.52%
Cardano
$0.40454800+1.17%
Arbitrum
$1.19-1.48%
Aptos
$11.32-3.57%
Dogecoin
$0.08248068-1.94%
Stellar
$0.10336300-2.07%
Polygon
$1.10-1.62%
Solana
$24.04+3.77%
Polkadot
$6.37-0.91%
Chainlink
$7.21-1.56%
Binance USD
$0.99965942+0.02%
Crypto.com
$0.06788364-1.08%
Litecoin
$91.99-2.73%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001092-1.35%
Uniswap
$5.94+0.17%
Tron
$0.06500788-2.02%
Avalanche
$18.08-0.60%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,901.43-0.88%
Cosmos
$11.26+0.23%
Ethereum Classic
$22.10+1.24%
Quant
$121.97-1.80%
Monero
$161.28+0.31%
Internet Computer
$5.39+3.03%
Bitcoin Cash
$128.51-0.33%
dYdX
$2.47-1.91%
Filecoin
$5.91-2.04%
Lido DAO
$2.29-3.91%
Stepn
$0.37138549-1.91%
Curve DAO Token
$1.03+0.90%
Hedera
$0.06370849-2.93%
NEAR Protocol
$2.20+7.94%
VeChain
$0.02429243-2.32%
BLUR
$0.56022948-4.64%
ApeCoin
$4.32-0.54%
Algorand
$0.21429368-2.72%
Fantom
$0.49933510+2.80%
EOS
$1.20-2.79%
Decentraland
$0.60155712-1.11%
The Graph
$0.14636277-1.00%
Aave
$78.44-0.51%
Stacks
$0.89106702-8.19%
NEO
$12.13-2.82%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.20-2.10%
The Sandbox
$0.64259490-0.68%
Tezos
$1.10-1.67%
Theta
$1.04-2.22%
Immutable X
$1.13+3.40%
Elrond
$40.52-1.19%
Flow
$0.98013417-1.63%
Axie Infinity
$8.55-1.39%
Luna Classic
$0.00012522+0.18%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99910922-0.10%
Synthetix
$2.57-2.10%
FTX Token
$2.33+79.93%
Optimism
$2.27-1.02%
Maker
$719.17-0.67%
Chiliz
$0.12843501-3.31%
Bitcoin SV
$35.72-1.04%
PancakeSwap
$3.63-1.83%
Mina
$0.73508004-1.20%
Dash
$55.74-2.59%
IOTA
$0.22070639-2.11%
eCash
$0.00003103-2.41%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061-2.53%
Mask Network
$5.42-2.50%
Convex Finance
$5.48-0.47%
Zcash
$39.21-1.75%
Injective Protocol
$6.67-2.09%
PAX Gold
$2,023.84+0.14%
THORChain
$1.60-2.20%
Zilliqa
$0.02918104-0.91%
Loopring
$0.35165907-1.32%
Kava.io
$0.90525878-3.72%
Compound
$42.91-2.09%
Enjin
$0.41938658-2.56%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27460500-2.64%
Woo Network
$0.23723213+5.68%
Nexo
$0.68020723+0.30%
NEM
$0.03950469-3.82%
Fetch.ai
$0.34002578-3.90%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.40+4.19%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.27+0.55%
Yearn Finance
$9,322.03+1.06%
FLOKI
$0.00003376-1.01%
Qtum
$3.21-0.67%
Celo
$0.66818057-1.61%
Gala
$0.04270443+2.84%
SXP
$0.56976652-7.14%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-2.16%
Decred
$20.76-1.57%
Ravencoin
$0.02600460+0.23%
Oasis Network
$0.06109393-1.37%
Audius
$0.30858044-1.28%
Kusama
$33.86-0.80%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.59-2.43%
Ankr
$0.03532672-2.00%
JasmyCoin
$0.00600681-3.26%
ICON
$0.29388356-5.45%
Sushiswap
$1.12-1.92%
0x
$0.27674776-3.09%
IoTeX
$0.02804733-2.01%
Bifrost
$0.06039651-1.19%
UMA Protocol
$2.08-0.94%
Band Protocol
$1.86-4.11%
Helium
$1.55+8.18%
Moonbeam
$0.37241773-1.86%
Siacoin
$0.00418582-1.47%
Waves
$2.13-2.14%
Amp
$0.00373872-0.48%
Joe
$0.59729294-3.65%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20412884-2.76%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04077559-2.95%
OMG Network
$1.42-7.34%
TerraUSD
$0.019500000.00%
Skale
$0.04119789-2.13%
Wax
$0.07243739-2.68%
Livepeer
$6.45-5.93%
Polymath Network
$0.16015867-8.53%
NuCypher
$0.11994809+0.11%
Cartesi
$0.15564301+1.23%
MetisDAO
$28.63-4.74%
DigiByte
$0.00954158-1.87%
SafePal
$0.47576362-2.47%
Lisk
$1.06-4.91%
Celsius
$0.34028980-1.01%
Nervos Network
$0.00427274-1.95%
Aragon
$3.23-2.44%
iExec RLC
$1.77+0.88%
Secret
$0.67332671-2.66%
Nano
$0.91110915-2.69%
Star Atlas
$0.00325370-2.39%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00283960-1.90%
Numeraire
$18.55-2.30%
Dent
$0.00111814-0.35%
Syscoin
$0.16370574-3.91%
Civic
$0.10867814-1.15%
Spell Token
$0.00076480-3.47%
Ren
$0.10084134-4.37%
Bancor
$0.52319503-1.30%
Voyager Token
$0.33487655+0.36%
GAS
$3.35-1.97%
Chromia
$0.16853998-1.21%
Keep Network
$0.16998087-3.48%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.87+0.00%
Augur
$8.03-0.29%
COTI
$0.07821966-1.50%
CEEK VR
$0.08551009-1.42%
Steem
$0.21423466-3.65%
WazirX
$0.17746168-3.15%
Request
$0.10413482+0.91%
NKN
$0.12233307-4.73%
MOBOX
$0.48204268-1.85%
XYO Network
$0.00530542-0.99%
Serum
$0.23593682+13.25%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.81+5.48%
Storj
$0.39181846-1.99%
Stormx
$0.00586344-2.17%
Sun Token
$0.00607868-3.99%
Orchid
$0.08915854-2.24%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27071986+1.19%
Moonriver
$8.60-2.74%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30013494-4.03%
Polkastarter
$0.44613357+0.21%
Verge
$0.00253918-1.58%
Raydium
$0.27055278+5.32%
Index Chain
$0.05503381-1.18%
Quickswap
$78.80-2.69%
Enzyme
$22.12-2.88%
CLV
$0.06697162+0.53%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00428368+3.84%
district0x
$0.03232197+11.84%
Harvest Finance
$35.82-2.88%
Kyber Network
$0.75892483-3.08%
SuperRare
$0.12280254-2.05%
Mirror Protocol
$0.09259754+1.34%
Quantstamp
$0.01746576+1.52%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23413356-3.78%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00021694-3.05%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.13%
Holo
$0.00199554-0.75%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.10%
Saitama
$0.00158688-8.09%
Reef
$0.00284775-1.31%
LooksRare
$0.14332496-0.35%
WINkLink
$0.00008832-1.30%
Harmony
$0.02189052-0.41%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02078644-1.07%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99947789+0.03%
Dai
$0.99953435+0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Blockchain Financial Services Firm Paxos Sets Withdrawal From Canada

The company joins others that have decided to depart from the country in the face of increased regulatory requirements.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconApr 12, 2023 at 7:38 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 12, 2023 at 8:13 p.m. UTC
Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Paxos, whose businesses include crypto brokerage and stablecoin issuance, is exiting the Canadian market, effective June 2, according to a posting on its website.

While the posting doesn’t mention boosted regulatory efforts, Canada did set a March 24 deadline for entities to commit to stricter requirements for crypto exchanges with a presence in the country. Some exchanges, including Coinbase and Gemini, have said they will remain active in Canada, while others such as OKX, dYdX and now Paxos, have decided to depart.

"While our platform will no longer support Canadian customers in the immediate term, we will reassess our presence in this region in partnership with our clients' evolving needs," a spokesperson told CoinDesk.

Any accounts with no funds in them will be automatically shuttered on May 9, said Paxos, while all other accounts will be disabled on June 2.

UPDATE (April 12, 20:13 UTC): Adds comment from a Paxos spokesperson.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Read more about
PaxosBUSDRegulationCanada