Sei Labs Raises $30M for Trading-Focused Layer 1 Blockchain

Investors in the two strategic rounds included Jump Crypto, Distributed Global and Multicoin Capital.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconApr 11, 2023 at 1:29 p.m. UTC
Money Cash Currency Bills (Pixabay)

Sei raises $30 million across two strategic rounds (Pixabay)

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Layer 1 blockchain contributor Sei Labs has raised $30 million across two strategic funding rounds. The funding will help accelerate Sei Labs’ growth, including a deeper expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.

Investors in the rounds included Jump Crypto, Distributed Global, Multicoin Capital, Asymmetric, Flow Traders, Hypersphere and Bixin Ventures. The post-money valuation stands at $800 million, the company told TechCrunch.

Sei Labs contributes to the Sei blockchain, an open-source layer 1 blockchain focused on asset trading. The chain is optimized to allow decentralized exchanges and trading apps to offer users a fast, scalable user experience. Sei’s public testnet went live on March 13 and has attracted more than 3.6 million unique users in that time, according to the company.

The funding comes as investments in the crypto industry remain constrained by the bear market, though blockchain infrastructure projects have proven one of the most resilient categories.

“Infrastructure and applications historically come in cycles - Ethereum and the last generation of public blockchains led to a Cambrian explosion of new decentralized apps over the past two years. Among those apps, exchanges and trading have achieved the clearest product-market-fit, but are held back by outdated Layer 1 blockchains. Our mission at Sei is to build the best infrastructure for trading,” said Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog in the press release.

Read more: A16z Sees Web3 Strength in Second ‘State of Crypto’ Report

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

