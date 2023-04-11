Sei Labs Raises $30M for Trading-Focused Layer 1 Blockchain

“Infrastructure and applications historically come in cycles - Ethereum and the last generation of public blockchains led to a Cambrian explosion of new decentralized apps over the past two years. Among those apps, exchanges and trading have achieved the clearest product-market-fit, but are held back by outdated Layer 1 blockchains. Our mission at Sei is to build the best infrastructure for trading,” said Sei Labs co-founder Jayendra Jog in the press release.