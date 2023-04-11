Bitcoin
Crypto Prices
Finance

Crypto Miner Core Scientific Appoints a New President

The company filed for bankruptcy in December but continues to mine bitcoin.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconApr 11, 2023 at 8:08 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 11, 2023 at 8:52 p.m. UTC
Adam Sullivan Managing Director at XMS Capital Partners (LinkedIn)

Adam Sullivan (LinkedIn)

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Crypto hosting and mining company Core Scientific (CORZ) has appointed crypto veteran Adam Sullivan as its new president, a court filing shows.

Sullivan spent the past six years in various roles at financial services firm XMS Capital Partners, where he was most recently managing director and head of the digital asset and infrastructure group.

At Core Scientific, Sullivan will work on financial and strategic matters, including working with customers, suppliers and creditors as well as help with the reorganization of the company’s management team, according to the filing.

Todd DuChene, Core Scientific' current president, will become chief legal officer and chief administrative officer, leading corporate, legal, financial and administrative tasks.

In December, the Austin, Texas-headquartered company, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., filed for bankruptcy after a year of low crypto prices and high energy prices. However, the company continues to mine bitcoin (BTC) during the bankruptcy process as its cash flows remain positive.

Edited by Nick Baker.

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

