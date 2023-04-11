Bitcoin Breaks Above $30K for First Time Since June 2022

Bitcoin last topped $30,000 on June 10, 2022 as it was on its way down to below $20,000, where it spent large parts of late that year and into the first weeks of 2023. It has been hovering around $28,000 for the past three weeks as wary investors gauged the impact of a near banking meltdown, continued inflationary pressures and other macroeconomic uncertainties. Bitcoin is up about 80% year-to-date after starting 2023 changing hands at about $16,600.