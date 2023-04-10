Winklevoss Twins Lent Their Crypto Platform Gemini $100M: Bloomberg

The $100 million figure stands out in part because that equals the amount Gemini agreed to give some of its customers as part of the Genesis bankruptcy case. Genesis, which, like CoinDesk, is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), froze withdrawals in the aftermath of FTX's collapse last year, a decision that locked up money for customers of Gemini's Earn yield product. As part of a February settlement DCG reached with creditors, Gemini said it would contribute up to $100 million to Earn users.