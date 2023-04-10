Winklevoss Twins Lent Their Crypto Platform Gemini $100M: Bloomberg

Bitcoin
$29,837.10+5.14%
Ethereum
$1,915.36+3.06%
XRP
$0.51400290+1.98%
Binance Coin
$318.49+1.89%
Cardano
$0.39820000+2.73%
Arbitrum
$1.24+4.24%
Dogecoin
$0.08458058+1.97%
Aptos
$11.36+3.48%
Stellar
$0.10596400+1.58%
Polygon
$1.12+1.90%
Solana
$20.95+3.31%
Chainlink
$7.36+2.49%
Polkadot
$6.30+1.84%
Binance USD
$0.99912334-0.08%
Crypto.com
$0.06881148+1.07%
Litecoin
$93.61+3.46%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001109+1.41%
Tron
$0.06708666+1.07%
Uniswap
$6.04+2.27%
Avalanche
$17.93+2.07%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,045.44+6.02%
Cosmos
$11.18+1.62%
Quant
$124.99+3.20%
Ethereum Classic
$20.94+2.08%
Monero
$159.39-0.27%
Internet Computer
$5.16+3.30%
Filecoin
$6.13+7.04%
dYdX
$2.54+3.72%
Bitcoin Cash
$127.98+2.23%
Lido DAO
$2.43+4.92%
Stepn
$0.37872852+2.51%
Hedera
$0.06591499+2.15%
Curve DAO Token
$1.02+1.69%
VeChain
$0.02488350+2.06%
NEAR Protocol
$2.05+2.54%
BLUR
$0.58119890+5.11%
Algorand
$0.22094526+2.79%
ApeCoin
$4.31+3.14%
The Graph
$0.15346129+7.49%
EOS
$1.24+3.03%
Decentraland
$0.60992668+2.35%
Fantom
$0.47281907+4.49%
Stacks
$0.93310957+7.83%
Aave
$78.22+3.04%
NEO
$12.44+1.36%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.23-1.07%
The Sandbox
$0.65011868+2.00%
Theta
$1.08+2.88%
Tezos
$1.12+1.98%
Flow
$1.00+1.62%
Elrond
$40.92+2.54%
Axie Infinity
$8.62+2.54%
Immutable X
$1.08+3.96%
Synthetix
$2.69+2.93%
Luna Classic
$0.00012458+0.19%
Paxos Dollar
$0.97449937-0.23%
Optimism
$2.34+4.32%
Chiliz
$0.13438462+3.54%
Maker
$725.84+3.20%
Bitcoin SV
$36.30+1.94%
PancakeSwap
$3.70+0.98%
Mina
$0.75180187+3.06%
Dash
$57.42+3.42%
IOTA
$0.22580079+1.47%
eCash
$0.00003182+0.98%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062+0.59%
Mask Network
$5.62+0.79%
Zcash
$39.62+0.40%
Convex Finance
$5.43+2.35%
PAX Gold
$2,006.82-0.71%
Injective Protocol
$6.25+10.46%
THORChain
$1.64+3.28%
Zilliqa
$0.02963845+1.89%
Loopring
$0.35831725+2.26%
Compound
$43.57+2.09%
Enjin
$0.43325673-0.69%
Basic Attention Token
$0.28146300+2.08%
Kava.io
$0.88901663+2.94%
FTX Token
$1.27+1.12%
Nexo
$0.67846594+1.25%
Fetch.ai
$0.35807260+4.60%
NEM
$0.04129804+2.46%
Woo Network
$0.22059412+6.16%
SXP
$0.63674328+2.89%
FLOKI
$0.00003465-0.24%
Celo
$0.68789383+0.08%
Ethereum Name Service
$13.17+2.56%
Qtum
$3.21+2.36%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000033-0.25%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.32-0.34%
Decred
$21.22+0.43%
Yearn Finance
$8,743.78+1.74%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.36+5.24%
Gala
$0.04156100+4.00%
Ravencoin
$0.02629802+2.80%
Oasis Network
$0.06184840+3.07%
Audius
$0.30876174+1.84%
ICON
$0.31866099+2.01%
JasmyCoin
$0.00632566+13.38%
Kusama
$33.10+2.01%
Ankr
$0.03640278+3.58%
0x
$0.28443473+0.81%
Sushiswap
$1.14+3.27%
IoTeX
$0.02858743+2.90%
Bifrost
$0.06247139+1.80%
Band Protocol
$1.97+5.91%
UMA Protocol
$2.11+1.30%
Siacoin
$0.00429785+0.25%
Moonbeam
$0.37693557+1.34%
Waves
$2.17+1.73%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04345431+6.84%
OMG Network
$1.52+4.99%
Amp
$0.00378017+0.11%
Helium
$1.43-2.36%
Joe
$0.59745459+0.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20399832-0.27%
TerraUSD
$0.019500000.00%
Livepeer
$7.22+2.17%
Skale
$0.04285400+1.35%
Wax
$0.07514282+3.97%
MetisDAO
$30.13+7.95%
Lisk
$1.12+0.65%
DigiByte
$0.00988191+2.53%
SafePal
$0.49394709+2.38%
NuCypher
$0.11987901+0.03%
Cartesi
$0.15330756+3.43%
Polymath Network
$0.15307485-0.05%
Nervos Network
$0.00442899+4.47%
Celsius
$0.34466616+0.10%
Secret
$0.68997126+3.17%
iExec RLC
$1.73+1.53%
Aragon
$3.10-0.64%
Nano
$0.91808130+1.71%
Star Atlas
$0.00330543+1.85%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00293253-2.43%
Numeraire
$19.20-0.78%
Syscoin
$0.17174337-0.86%
Civic
$0.11066726+1.45%
Dent
$0.00110166+3.17%
Spell Token
$0.00079194+1.41%
Ren
$0.10763666+5.13%
Bancor
$0.53656933-12.96%
Voyager Token
$0.34286579+2.88%
GAS
$3.43+0.93%
Keep Network
$0.17616621+0.38%
Chromia
$0.16927909+2.76%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.81+2.40%
Steem
$0.22442366+2.78%
NKN
$0.13527861-31.05%
Augur
$7.99+0.14%
CEEK VR
$0.08717900+1.96%
COTI
$0.07848104+1.99%
WazirX
$0.18379943+0.60%
MOBOX
$0.49289494+2.36%
Request
$0.10158505+0.13%
XYO Network
$0.00549377+0.55%
Storj
$0.40308713+1.44%
Stormx
$0.00604189+2.43%
Sun Token
$0.00630990+1.46%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.56+0.83%
Orchid
$0.09141504+1.39%
Yield Guild Games
$0.27151396+2.24%
Moonriver
$8.75+2.04%
Serum
$0.17774995+2.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29505872-1.49%
Polkastarter
$0.45384467+1.47%
Verge
$0.00264900-0.77%
Index Chain
$0.05618897+0.17%
Quickswap
$83.16+0.65%
Raydium
$0.24063477+0.27%
Enzyme
$23.07+1.06%
CLV
$0.06380368+0.56%
Harvest Finance
$36.89+1.44%
district0x
$0.03192181+9.48%
Kyber Network
$0.78401062+1.44%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00383753+4.10%
SuperRare
$0.12668809-0.79%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08779389-2.55%
Quantstamp
$0.01664419+0.26%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23055666-5.21%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022651+0.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.77%
Holo
$0.00200246+2.68%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000001.91%
Saitama
$0.00169865+1.66%
Reef
$0.00288341+1.66%
LooksRare
$0.14440613+2.08%
WINkLink
$0.00009018+1.73%
Harmony
$0.02188168+5.01%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02074052-4.30%
Tether
$0.99982495-0.06%
USD Coin
$0.99904877-0.09%
Dai
$0.99893719-0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Winklevoss Twins Lent Their Crypto Platform Gemini $100M: Bloomberg

The brothers had tried to get outside investment, Bloomberg said.

By Nick Baker
AccessTimeIconApr 10, 2023 at 7:32 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 10, 2023 at 8:06 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss at TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2015 (TechCrunch/Wikimedia)

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss (TechCrunch/Wikimedia)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss recently lent their Gemini cryptocurrency exchange $100 million to support the business amid the market downturn, Bloomberg reported.

The brothers provided the loan after trying to get outside investment for Gemini, Bloomberg said, citing anonymous sources.

A Gemini spokesperson didn't immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

The $100 million figure stands out in part because that equals the amount Gemini agreed to give some of its customers as part of the Genesis bankruptcy case. Genesis, which, like CoinDesk, is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), froze withdrawals in the aftermath of FTX's collapse last year, a decision that locked up money for customers of Gemini's Earn yield product. As part of a February settlement DCG reached with creditors, Gemini said it would contribute up to $100 million to Earn users.

It's not clear if the $100 million loan and $100 million Earn commitment are related.

UPDATE (April 10, 2023, 20:03 UTC): Adds $100 million Earn pledge.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Nick Baker

Nick Baker is CoinDesk's deputy editor-in-chief. He owns small amounts of BTC and ETH.

Read more about
GeminiCameron WinklevossTyler Winklevoss