ROOK Token Surges Ahead of $50M Treasury Split Between Community and MEV Tech Builders

Incubator DAO will all but replace Rook DAO, according to public messages and plans reviewed by CoinDesk. It will be fully independent from Rook, meaning its members will get to decide on everything from the project’s name to how to spend its almost-$25 million stash. The project called Rook – which builds technology to capture MEV, or value from the Ethereum transaction chain – will continue under Rook Labs with its multisig signers controlling the remaining treasury.