Multicoin Leads $4M Strategic Round for Web3 Co-Ownership Platform Lore

"The internet bundled us into communities based on shared interests and goals, but collaboration largely stopped there," said Lore co-founder and CEO Thomas Scaria in a press release draft shared with CoinDesk. "Lore gives communities of all sizes a new way to take action, and to ultimately achieve the goals that bind them together," he continued. "Lore turns niche communities into hubs for cultural curation, wealth creation, and commerce. As more opportunities emerge in virtual worlds, Lore will be there to help strangers and friends from all over the world to pool resources to seize opportunities."