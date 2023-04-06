Lido Stakers Can Expect Ether Withdrawals 'No Sooner Than Early May'

Bitcoin
$28,042.58+0.45%
Ethereum
$1,857.64+0.26%
XRP
$0.50598053+0.07%
Binance Coin
$312.59+0.98%
Cardano
$0.38912800+1.08%
Arbitrum
$1.18+1.00%
Dogecoin
$0.08356903+2.70%
Aptos
$11.07+2.92%
Stellar
$0.10413600-0.39%
Polygon
$1.10-0.91%
Solana
$20.25+0.49%
Polkadot
$6.19+1.01%
Chainlink
$7.16+0.41%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.17%
Crypto.com
$0.06816438-0.37%
Litecoin
$90.21+0.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001097+0.93%
Tron
$0.06674816+1.11%
Uniswap
$5.88-0.48%
Avalanche
$17.53-0.27%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,103.02+0.38%
Cosmos
$11.03+0.35%
Quant
$121.04+1.12%
Ethereum Classic
$20.39+0.46%
Monero
$159.18+0.48%
Internet Computer
$4.96+0.82%
dYdX
$2.45+0.59%
Bitcoin Cash
$124.17+0.80%
Filecoin
$5.72-1.34%
Lido DAO
$2.35-2.63%
Stepn
$0.37011528-1.77%
Hedera
$0.06421573-1.06%
Curve DAO Token
$1.00-3.42%
VeChain
$0.02404012-0.42%
NEAR Protocol
$1.97-0.34%
BLUR
$0.54814983+1.08%
ApeCoin
$4.21+0.07%
Algorand
$0.21529756-1.40%
Decentraland
$0.59875789-0.73%
EOS
$1.19-1.66%
The Graph
$0.14209745-0.15%
Fantom
$0.45095611-1.60%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.25+1.36%
Aave
$75.89-0.99%
NEO
$12.13-2.04%
Stacks
$0.84364297+4.78%
The Sandbox
$0.63364038-1.05%
Theta
$1.04-1.16%
Tezos
$1.09-0.72%
Elrond
$40.34-1.03%
Flow
$0.97983852-0.46%
Axie Infinity
$8.48-1.02%
Immutable X
$1.03+0.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00012552+1.42%
Synthetix
$2.60-1.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.95513261-4.35%
Optimism
$2.27+1.31%
Chiliz
$0.13076075-5.09%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+0.29%
Maker
$700.67+1.74%
Bitcoin SV
$35.69+0.12%
Mina
$0.72909850+0.18%
Dash
$55.53-0.28%
IOTA
$0.22231667-1.55%
eCash
$0.00003147-0.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.31%
Mask Network
$5.54+3.71%
Zcash
$38.71+0.99%
PAX Gold
$2,030.39+0.41%
Convex Finance
$5.31+1.92%
Zilliqa
$0.02903141-0.02%
THORChain
$1.57+0.80%
Injective Protocol
$5.67+4.70%
Enjin
$0.43972138-2.51%
Loopring
$0.34838561-0.38%
Compound
$42.70+1.46%
FTX Token
$1.26+1.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27313900-3.66%
Kava.io
$0.86454232+0.97%
Nexo
$0.67217572+2.08%
NEM
$0.03978748-5.08%
SXP
$0.62802019-4.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.33534723-1.64%
FLOKI
$0.00003496+1.43%
Woo Network
$0.20538045-0.20%
Celo
$0.69704779+3.18%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.87-0.15%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.35+6.15%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-1.71%
Qtum
$3.10-1.38%
Decred
$21.01-0.19%
Yearn Finance
$8,589.83-0.47%
Ravencoin
$0.02563570+0.97%
ICON
$0.31933852-1.98%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.63-0.54%
Gala
$0.03999784+0.80%
Audius
$0.30398590+3.55%
Oasis Network
$0.05849482-1.04%
Kusama
$32.43+0.33%
0x
$0.28491579+2.20%
Ankr
$0.03478411-0.46%
Sushiswap
$1.09-1.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00568860+7.06%
IoTeX
$0.02762018-1.34%
Bifrost
$0.06077205+11.48%
UMA Protocol
$2.08+1.14%
Band Protocol
$1.84+0.43%
Siacoin
$0.00424049-2.78%
Moonbeam
$0.37243931+0.32%
Waves
$2.15+2.70%
Amp
$0.00378490-1.48%
Helium
$1.44+0.21%
OMG Network
$1.46-0.45%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20435270-5.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04059636+7.04%
Joe
$0.58518011+2.35%
TerraUSD
$0.01950000-8.76%
Livepeer
$7.01+0.73%
Skale
$0.04101558-0.10%
Polymath Network
$0.16993719-0.07%
Wax
$0.07233964-3.79%
Lisk
$1.12-0.26%
SafePal
$0.48717069+2.24%
NuCypher
$0.12025725+0.17%
DigiByte
$0.00950831+1.52%
MetisDAO
$27.73-2.24%
Cartesi
$0.14842294+3.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00414403-3.54%
Celsius
$0.30291028-10.07%
Secret
$0.66874577-1.09%
Aragon
$3.08-4.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00303521+10.69%
iExec RLC
$1.67+0.09%
Nano
$0.89380438-2.15%
Numeraire
$19.43+3.01%
Star Atlas
$0.00324274-0.83%
Bancor
$0.57986685+1.08%
Syscoin
$0.16515302+3.75%
Spell Token
$0.00077373-0.69%
Civic
$0.10729299-2.09%
Dent
$0.00105570+0.03%
Ren
$0.10074337+0.42%
GAS
$3.40+0.37%
Voyager Token
$0.33309540+0.43%
Keep Network
$0.17141040-0.85%
Chromia
$0.16254754-0.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72+2.71%
Augur
$7.98-0.66%
Steem
$0.21813687-2.17%
CEEK VR
$0.08561142+0.18%
NKN
$0.13157258+13.24%
COTI
$0.07654524+1.50%
WazirX
$0.17891529-1.33%
Request
$0.10158953+1.96%
MOBOX
$0.48317756-1.50%
XYO Network
$0.00547298+1.11%
Storj
$0.39260709-3.10%
Stormx
$0.00592596-1.37%
Sun Token
$0.00618714-0.57%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.53+0.47%
Orchid
$0.09023481+2.26%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26216720-0.52%
Moonriver
$8.47+2.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30105452+2.48%
Serum
$0.17234583-3.98%
Polkastarter
$0.44157680-0.46%
Verge
$0.00260618+4.49%
Quickswap
$83.39-0.32%
Index Chain
$0.05524915+1.49%
Raydium
$0.23637932+0.04%
Enzyme
$22.14+0.24%
CLV
$0.06437881+2.67%
Harvest Finance
$37.52+4.86%
district0x
$0.03018056+3.14%
Kyber Network
$0.77013864-4.47%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00364795+3.70%
SuperRare
$0.13509619+11.35%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08983216-0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01673581+2.78%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24152013-0.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022321-2.80%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.59%
Holo
$0.00194038+0.90%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.77%
Saitama
$0.00167522+0.80%
Reef
$0.00280714+1.56%
LooksRare
$0.14356631+1.41%
WINkLink
$0.00008761+1.11%
Harmony
$0.02086859-0.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02159632-0.70%
Tether
$1.00+0.17%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.16%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Lido Stakers Can Expect Ether Withdrawals 'No Sooner Than Early May'

Lido needs to complete security audits of its V2 upgrade before it can allow withdrawals.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconApr 6, 2023 at 2:50 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 6, 2023 at 3:06 p.m. UTC
LIDO DAO (lido.fi)

(lido.fi)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Investors who have staked their ether (ETH) through Lido – the dominant liquid staking platform – can expect ETH withdrawals “no sooner than early May,” a Lido protocol developer who goes by Kadmil.eth said in a Twitter space on Thursday.

To enable withdrawals on the Ethereum blockchain, Lido needs to properly prepare the launch of its V2 test network and complete several security audits of its V2 upgrade.

While Shapella, a software upgrade that will enable ether withdrawals, is set to occur on April 12, the preparation of Lido’s V2 testnet and completion of its multiple security audits won't be ready by Shapella. LidoDAO community members had previously voted for the software overhaul in early March.

Lido’s V2 upgrade is “significant in scope” and the “biggest upgrade” for Lido on Ethereum, where more than 5.9 million ETH have been staked. The V2 upgrade will enable ETH withdrawals on the liquid-staking platform.

Lido is the largest decentralized-finance protocol with $11.2 billion in total value locked, according to crypto stats website DefiLlama. The price of LDO, Lido’s governance token, was down 6% in the past 24 hours $2.50, according to CoinGecko.

When talking about the complexity of staking withdrawals for Lido on Ethereum, Kadmil cited a cybernetic principle and said, “The system we are building on top of something should be at least as rich and robust as something we are building upon.”

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Read more about
LidoETHEthereumShanghai upgradeToken Governance