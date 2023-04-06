Bitcoin
Crypto Prices
Finance

Avalanche’s Cortina Upgrade Goes Live on Protocol’s Testnet; AVAX Token Rallies

The change improves support for exchanges and may bring faster development, Avalanche says.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconApr 6, 2023 at 6:02 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 6, 2023 at 6:10 p.m. UTC
Avalanche

The Avalanche booth at HBC 2022 (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Avalanche’s AVAX token has rallied 2% over the past 24 hours after the layer 1 protocol’s Cortina upgrade went live on its testnet Thursday.

Cortina makes it easier for exchanges to support Avalanche’s X-Chain, which the protocol uses to send and receive funds. The upgrade will also enable faster development, among other benefits, according to Avalanche.

Cortina isn’t the only news in the Avalanche ecosystem this week. Avalanche also released “Evergreen Subnets,” a series of tools designed for financial institutions.

Read more: Avalanche Blockchain Had 1,500% Transactional Growth in 2022: Nansen

Edited by Nick Baker.

