Avalanche’s Cortina Upgrade Goes Live on Protocol’s Testnet; AVAX Token Rallies
The change improves support for exchanges and may bring faster development, Avalanche says.
Avalanche’s AVAX token has rallied 2% over the past 24 hours after the layer 1 protocol’s Cortina upgrade went live on its testnet Thursday.
Cortina makes it easier for exchanges to support Avalanche’s X-Chain, which the protocol uses to send and receive funds. The upgrade will also enable faster development, among other benefits, according to Avalanche.
Cortina isn’t the only news in the Avalanche ecosystem this week. Avalanche also released “Evergreen Subnets,” a series of tools designed for financial institutions.
