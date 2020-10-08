A Canadian store has been badly damaged during the attempted robbery of a bitcoin ATM and is no longer able to serve customers.
- As reported by the Vernon Morning Star on Thursday, the shop front of L&D Meats and Deli in Kelowna, British Columbia, was destroyed when two suspects backed their white GMC Sierra pickup truck into it as they fled the scene.
- Police said the pair, who are currently on the run, had been attempting to burgle a bitcoin telling machine early Wednesday morning from a business next door to the deli.
- An employee of the store, Mike's Produce, said the suspects had been unable to remove the ATM, which was located on the interior back wall.
- Despite thousands of dollars in damages, nothing has been stolen, said Constable Solana Pare, a spokesperson for the Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police, in the report.
- Police also said the suspects had left behind a tailgate from their pickup in the bungled raid.
