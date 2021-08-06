The Bundesliga has partnered with non-fungible token (NFT) platform ToppsNFT.com to release an exclusive collection of NFT trading cards.

  • The NFT collection is the first for the German football league, and will feature top players, rising stars and highlights from the 2020-2021 season. 
  • ToppsNFT.com is owned by legacy trading card company Topps, and is built on the Avalanche blockchain.
  • “Our vision is to create a fun, easy-to-use collecting experience on the Blockchain that appeals to all fans whether they have experience with NFTs or not,” Tobin Lent, VP & General Manager of Topps Digital Sports & Entertainment said in a press statement.
  • The NFT collection will go live on August 10 at 1 pm EST, and will be available for purchase via credit card.

