A recap of 5+ insanely bullish stories that got buried in the bitcoin price action.
With so much focus on bitcoin’s record-setting price run, a number of huge (and hugely bullish) stories have gotten comparatively short shrift. In this episode, NLW looks at:
- Ruffer LLP’s $744 million bitcoin buy
- Hedge Funder Alan Howard and One River’s $1 billion digital assets bet
- Northern Trust getting into crypto custody
- Guggenheim Partners’ CIO calling for $400,000 BTC
- CoinDesk sister company Grayscale as the fastest-growing asset manager in history?
