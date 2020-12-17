A recap of 5+ insanely bullish stories that got buried in the bitcoin price action.

With so much focus on bitcoin’s record-setting price run, a number of huge (and hugely bullish) stories have gotten comparatively short shrift. In this episode, NLW looks at:

Ruffer LLP’s $744 million bitcoin buy

Hedge Funder Alan Howard and One River’s $1 billion digital assets bet

Northern Trust getting into crypto custody

Guggenheim Partners’ CIO calling for $400,000 BTC

CoinDesk sister company Grayscale as the fastest-growing asset manager in history?