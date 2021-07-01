A high-ranking U.S. diplomat said she hopes El Salvador and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will come to terms on a financing agreement following differences over the country’s bitcoin law.
- Victoria Nuland, U.S. undersecretary for political affairs, met with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday as part of her tour of the country, Reuters reported Thursday.
- On June 8, the Central American country became the first in the world to recognize the cryptocurrency as legal tender, and the law is scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 7.
- The IMF, which is an international organization that oversees global economic growth and financial stability, previously voiced concerns over El Salvador's intentions.
- IMF spokesman Gerry Rice previously said El Salvador's decision and law raise a number of macroeconomic, financial and legal issues that require "very careful analysis."
