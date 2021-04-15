The brokerage firm BTIG rated Coinbase (COIN) shares a “buy” with a $500 price target in a research report on Thursday.

BTIG calls COIN the “gold standard among digital asset exchanges” and says the company is poised for sustained growth as the crypto ecosystem expands.

COIN had a volatile first day of trading on the Nasdaq exchange. The stock opened around $318 and briefly broke above $400 before declining later in the session and closing at $328. The stock was up about 3% to $338 as U.S. stock markets opened early Thursday.

  • BTIG’s $500 price target for COIN is based on several base-case assumptions, including 16% growth in trading volumes for the next five years, subscription and services revenue growth of 30% over the same period, and continued retail adoption of cryptocurrencies on COIN’s platform.
  • The firm sees an upside scenario of accelerated revenue growth “beyond our current expectations as its crypto exchange’s market-share gains increase sharply and its other business lines ramp up more quickly than we are anticipating.”
  • However, Coinbase could also see revenue growth stall due to “either declining demand for cryptocurrency due to a sharp drop in the price of bitcoin and other coins.”
  • The report also notes a strong balance sheet for Coinbase, which could help the company “withstand downturns in crypto markets or fee compression arising from increased competition.”

Read more about...

CoinbaseStocksMarketsCryptocurrenciesCoinbase Listing
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.