The Brooker Group, a publicly listed financial consultancy based in Thailand, plans to invest nearly $50 million in decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized application (dapp) projects.
- Brooker will invest in more than 15 high-growth companies including Binance, Uniswap and Filecoin, according to an emailed statement Tuesday.
- The company plans for digital assets, DeFi and dapps to make up around 50% of total assets.
- Varit Bulakul, head of Brooker's digital-asset division and international business finance advisory, said there is a responsibility to invest emerging technologies “or risk being left behind as the sector matures.”
- The company also holds bitcoin, reporting first-quarter holdings of 122.315 BTC at an aggregate value of around $6.6 million.
- Brooker's digital assets will be held at exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance until it chooses a custody provider, according to the announcement.
