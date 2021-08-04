Luxury fashion brand Burberry has launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection in partnership with Mythical Games.
- The latest luxury brand to embrace NFTs, Burberry will feature its items via Blankos Block Party, a game with digital vinyl toys known as Blankos that live on the blockchain.
- The 165-year-old British fashion brand said the digital collection, dubbed Burberry’s “B Series,” will feature limited-edition product drops.
- The NFTs will be available for in-game purchase via the Blankos Block Party marketplace on August 11.
- The brand said it is hoping to unlock value for the gaming community by encouraging players to interact with its brand in an environment that celebrates art and design.
- Most recently, Dolce & Gabbana announced via twitter it had partnered with the luxury marketplace UNXD to launch NFT wearables.
- In July, 4K, a novel marketplace that issues NFTs paired with luxury items held in storage, raised $3 million in a seed round of funding that was led by Electric Capital, ConsenSys and IDEO CoLab Ventures.
