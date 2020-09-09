The Hedge Fund legend says in a new interview the Federal Reserve’s policies have created a massive asset bubble while making both inflation and deflation more likely.
Today on the Brief:
- Markets recover slightly but vaccine trade falters as AstraZeneca pauses trials
- Bitcoin and gold correlation increases sharply around dollar instability
- Mastercard launches simulation tools to help develop central bank digital currencies
Our main discussion: Stan Druckenmiller speaks!
NLW breaks down the famed investor’s interview with CNBC today, including:
- The merging of the Fed and the Treasury
- Mania in financial assets
- A growing fear of future inflation
- Why the next three to five years are going to be extremely difficult
