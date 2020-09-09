The Hedge Fund legend says in a new interview the Federal Reserve’s policies have created a massive asset bubble while making both inflation and deflation more likely.

Today on the Brief:

  • Markets recover slightly but vaccine trade falters as AstraZeneca pauses trials 
  • Bitcoin and gold correlation increases sharply around dollar instability
  • Mastercard launches simulation tools to help develop central bank digital currencies

Our main discussion: Stan Druckenmiller speaks!

NLW breaks down the famed investor’s interview with CNBC today, including: 

  • The merging of the Fed and the Treasury
  • Mania in financial assets 
  • A growing fear of future inflation 
  • Why the next three to five years are going to be extremely difficult

See also: Let Them Eat Equities! The Economic Chickens Come Home to Roost, Feat. Luke Gromen

