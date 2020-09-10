A legacy of artificially low interest rates is not just the death of savings, but a forced buying into the perpetual growth machine of financial asset prices.

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.comBitstamp and Nexo.io.

Today on the Brief:

  • Jobless claims slightly exceed expectations at 884,000
  • ECB keeps policy unchained; euro rises versus dollar 
  • Survey: What’s the right way to understand the business and market cycle in the U.S. today? 

Our main discussion: interest rates and the undermining of American resilience.

In this discussion, NLW looks at a number of artifacts of the low interest rate world, including:

  • Increasing cost of child care 
  • Declining share of total net worth held by bottom 50% 
  • New startups using lottery tactics to incentivize savers 

See also: ‘Absolute Raging Mania’: Famed Investor Druckenmiller Thinks 10% Inflation Is Possible

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Read more about...

EconomyPodcastsInterest RatesThe Breakdown
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.