A legacy of artificially low interest rates is not just the death of savings, but a forced buying into the perpetual growth machine of financial asset prices.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
Today on the Brief:
- Jobless claims slightly exceed expectations at 884,000
- ECB keeps policy unchained; euro rises versus dollar
- Survey: What’s the right way to understand the business and market cycle in the U.S. today?
Our main discussion: interest rates and the undermining of American resilience.
In this discussion, NLW looks at a number of artifacts of the low interest rate world, including:
- Increasing cost of child care
- Declining share of total net worth held by bottom 50%
- New startups using lottery tactics to incentivize savers
