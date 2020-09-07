Whether the U.S. government likes it or not, the world is demanding crypto-dollars and the private market is ready to supply them.

On this special Labor Day edition of The Breakdown, NLW is doing a reading of Nic Carter’s most recent essay “The Crypto-Dollar Surge and the American Opportunity.”

In it, Carter argues that rather than fight the tide, the U.S. government should accept and take advantage of its unique position in the emerging world of global crypto monies.