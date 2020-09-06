A reading on revolutions from the late great David Graeber.
Earlier this week, news broke that David Graeber, author of influential works such as “Debt: The First 5000 Years,” had passed away.
In his memory, today’s Long Reads Sunday is a reading of his 2013 piece “A Practical Utopian’s Guide to the Coming Collapse.”
In it, Graeber argues the impact of the revolutionary period of the 1960s was much more profound than popular opinion has it, and that the age of revolution is far from complete.
