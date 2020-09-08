Critiques of correlation between bitcoin and equities miss the fact that bitcoin adoption within traditional markets has been driven by a fiat collapse concern.

Today on the Brief:

Stock market continues its descent

Insider stock selling reached five-year high in August

President Trump promises more aggressive decoupling from China

Our main discussion: Investors and the BTC price dip.

Over the last several weeks, bitcoin has pulled back from $12,400 to around $10,000. This dip has happened alongside a broader retracement in equities, led by falling tech stocks.

While some have levied correlation to equities as a failure of bitcoin, NLW argues this critique misunderstands the narrative that has driven accumulation from new holders over the last six months.