The long-existing U.S. dollar-ruled financial system could come to an end amid challenges from a potential multiple-currency system, which includes digital currencies, according to an Aug. 14 research note by Dick Bove, noted senior research analyst at Odeon Capital Group LLC, a New York City-based investment bank.
- “The new currencies might be paper, metal, or digital impulses,” Bove wrote. “The possibility of this happening can only be described as frightening, yet the probability is quite high.”
- This possible change to the world’s financial system was brought up after prices on gold and other precious metals moved higher.
- The dollar has also been under attack from factors such as China’s renminbi and a fast-growing money supply.
- Bove, who's been covering Wall Street for five decades, noted the recent bitcoin rally while discussing cryptocurrencies as an alternative to the dollar, saying, “anything can be used as a currency as long as enough people will accept it”
- Yet Bove concluded that for now, gold is “a clear option” for investors to protect themselves from the rising risks to the dollar system.
