U.K.-based payments platform Bottlepay, which allows users to send bitcoin via Twitter, has announced its full launch after leaving beta mode.
- Users can tweet, for example, "@bottlepay send 1,000 sats to @twitteruser," instantly sending this amount of the cryptocurrency from one wallet to another.
- Built with the Lightning Network, Bottlepay is aiming to disrupt the payments space by enabling real-time cross-border transfers of both fiat money and cryptocurrencies.
- Besides Twitter, Bottlepay plans on extending its service to Reddit, Discord, Twitch, Telegram and Mastodon in the coming months.
- Support for more fiat currencies will also be made available, with the euro next in line alongside the existing U.K. pound option.
- The beta version of its app (iOS and Android) was first launched in February, with users sending payments totaling over £1.7 million (around $2.4 million) since then.
- Bottlepay announced netting £11 million ($15.4 million) on Feb. 23 in a seed funding round led by U.K. fund manager Alan Howard, "present and former" Goldman Sachs partners and digital assets firm NYDIG.
