The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston is looking to hire a digital currency software engineer.
- This “lead engineer” will play a key role in the digital currency experiments being spearheaded by the regional central bank branch’s Applied FinTech Research team, according to a job description posted June 10.
- Along with “developing digital currency software,” the one-year hire will audit code, address bottlenecks and manage tech specs inside and outside the fintech-focused team.
- Robert Bench, a Boston Fed payments official and director of the Applied FinTech Research team, said during a recent CBDC event hosted by The Block that the U.S. “better be ready” to issue a digital dollar in the future - though he cautioned that such a decision would ultimately be Washington’s to make.
See the job posting below:
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.