Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek will be part of a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel discussion entitled “Resetting Digital Currencies” set for Jan. 25, the first day of the virtual Davos summit.
- The session will focus on the diminishing role of cash and the emergence of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), moves accelerated by the pandemic.
- The other panelists are Sheila Warren, head of Blockchain and Data Policy at the WEF; BTC Africa S.A. CEO Elizabeth Rossiello; and North Island Ventures CEO Glenn H. Hutchins.
- On Thursday, a second "Resetting Digital Currencies" panel discussion will be held. That one will feature Michael Casey, chief content officer for CoinDesk (this news organization); Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior minister, government of Singapore; Sara Pantuliano, chief executive, Overseas Development Institute; and Zhu Min, National Institute of Financial Research.
