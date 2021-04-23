Boerse Stuttgart’s its Bison crypto trading app has achieved €2 billion (US$2.4 billion) in trading volume so far this year.
- Bison has also seen an 83% increase in the number of active users to around 400,000 since the year began, according to Germany’s second-largest stock exchange.
- Several days in January, daily trade volume doubled from around €35 million ($42.3 million) seen in November to €70 million ($84.1 million), the exchange said.
- The user growth and trading volume "reflect the current high momentum in the crypto market and the increasingly broad interest in cryptocurrencies," said Ulli Spankowski, CEO of Sowa Labs GmbH, the subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart that developed the app.
- Launched in 2018, the app allows users to trade bitcoin, ether, XRP, litecoin and bitcoin cash. Bison makes a profit from the spreads between the buying and selling prices as opposed to charging fees.
- EUWAX AG, registered in Germany, is Bison's trading partner and is regulated as a financial services provider.
