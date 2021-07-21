BNY Mellon has backed new crypto trading platform called Pure Digital, following in the footsteps of fellow U.S. banking giant State Street, the Financial Times (FT) reported Wednesday.
- The New York-based lender will join a group that is backing the new bank-grade trading platform that's set to go live in the coming days.
- State Street said in April it was providing the infrastructure for Pure Digital.
- Both the banks have voiced their intentions to eventually start using the platform for trading, the FT said.
- BNY Mellon and State Street join four other unidentified firms in backing the new platform, and trading will begin with a bitcoin trade "within a week," according to Pure Digital co-founder Campbell Adams, the FT's report said.
- BNY Mellon and State Street have both announced the formation of crypto custody divisions this year. BNY Mellon made the announcement in February, and State Street in June.
Disclosure
