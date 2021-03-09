Crypto asset investment firm BlockTower Capital has raised a $25 million fund for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.
- The fund will facilitate investment in a wider range of longer-term, more illiquid assets, Axios reported March 4.
- Investors include veteran American venture capitalist Howard Morgan, British historian Niall Ferguson and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry.
- Lasry has also taken a stake in BlockTower Capital's main investment fund, Bloomberg reported March 2.
- Morgan has previously invested in BlockTower, as reported by the Financial Times in November 2020.
- Hoover Institution senior fellow Ferguson spoke with Michael Casey about decentralization of the financial world on a CoinDesk podcast in March 2020 and also wrote about bitcoin for Bloomberg in November.
