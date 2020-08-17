Blockchain venture capital firm SpiceVC announced Monday that Coinbase Custody has agreed to serve as its digital asset custodian for the firm’s Spice token.
- In a press announcement emailed to CoinDesk, the venture capital firm said the partnership with Coinbase will help investors reliably store and withdraw their Spice tokens.
- Some of the firms in which SPiCE VC has invested include Bakkt, INX and Lottery.com.
- In a recent announcement, Coinbase said it’s going to offer bitcoin-backed loans to customers in the United States. Capped at $20,000 per customer, the bitcoin-backed loans carry an interest rate of 8 percent for a repayment period of a year or less.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.