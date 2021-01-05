Blockchain.com is the latest cryptocurrency exchange to pull the plug on XRP trading.
The crypto exchange and wallet provider said Tuesday it will halt XRP trading on Jan 14. Users will be able to send XRP outbound even after that date, but deposits will not go through.
Crypto exchanges have been dropping XRP support in droves following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against the cryptocurrency’s issuer, Ripple Labs.
