Blockchain cybersecurity startup CertiK raised $24 million in an extension of its Series B funding round that was led by Tiger Global Management and GL Ventures.
- The round brings CertiK’s total fundraising to more than $70 million.
- In July, CertiK raised $37 million in a funding round that was co-led by Coatue Management and Shunwei Capital with participation from Coinbase Ventures.
- The firm said it is entering a stage of “hyper-growth” with the expansion of its staff and development of security-focused technology.
- The blockchain and smart-contract security firm’s backers include Binance, IDG Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Yale University.
- The funding reflects the explosive growth in decentralized finance (DeFi), which runs on automated smart-contract code and decentralized exchanges, some of which are subject to bugs and hacks.
