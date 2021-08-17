Blockchain cybersecurity startup CertiK raised $24 million in an extension of its Series B funding round that was led by Tiger Global Management and GL Ventures.

  • The round brings CertiK’s total fundraising to more than $70 million.
  • In July, CertiK raised $37 million in a funding round that was co-led by Coatue Management and Shunwei Capital with participation from Coinbase Ventures.
  • The firm said it is entering a stage of “hyper-growth” with the expansion of its staff and development of security-focused technology.
  • The blockchain and smart-contract security firm’s backers include Binance, IDG Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Yale University.
  • The funding reflects the explosive growth in decentralized finance (DeFi), which runs on automated smart-contract code and decentralized exchanges, some of which are subject to bugs and hacks.

Read more: Blockchain Security Firm CertiK Raises $37M in Series B Fundraising

