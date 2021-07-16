Thorchain suffered an attack that drained about 4,000 ETH from the crypto trading protocol, according to a Thursday posting on the Runebase website.

The company tweeted that it would provide a “more detailed assessment and recovery steps” soon.

Network administrators wrote earlier in the day in a Telegram posting the loss was more than three times that amount but updated the figure. They also wrote that the network had been halted while developers investigated the extent of the breach.