Bitcoin’s price has nearly doubled this year, but the rally could have room to run. That’s based on a new report by Coin Metrics , a cryptocurrency data firm, which shows that bitcoin ( BTC ) is not at an extreme relative to the previous market top in 2018.

The MVRV ratio is a measure of bitcoin’s market value relative to its realized value. The gauge represents the difference between the cryptocurrency’s current price and the average price at which bitcoins were acquired. When it reaches an extreme, the thinking goes, traders might be inclined to take profits – creating sell pressure that could push price down.