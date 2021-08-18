Civic – a company that provides technology to verify identification on blockchains – is promoting Chris Hart, its chief operating officer, to CEO, Vinny Lingham, the current CEO, announced in a blog post on Wednesday.
- Hart has served as the company’s COO since 2017.
- As part of the change, Lingham will become Civic’s executive chairman of the board. The South African entrepreneur co-founded the company in 2016.
- Lingham wrote that last summer, Civic decided to move to an “ecosystem that can support a high volume B2B model,” given the impact of high Ethereum gas fees on its wallet product. That shift was one of the main reasons Civic moved early to integrate with the Solana blockchain.
