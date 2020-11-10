Blockchain-based agriculture trading platform Cerealia has announced its commercial launch, Bloomberg reports Tuesday.

  • Aiming to facilitate trading of physical grains, Cerealia is focusing on the international market for Russia, the world's largest wheat supplier.
  • The project has already undergone a series of trial transactions with participating companies from Japan, Dubai, Ukraine, Turkey, Algeria and Brazil, per the report.
  • Allowing shipments as big as 20,000 metric tons, Switzerland-based Cerealia aims to provide faster trades and more traceability using blockchain tech.
  • “Traders can now be 100% certain they really did the trade, versus traditional over-the-phone brokerage,” CEO Andrei Grigorov said.
  • The agri-trading industry has been eyeing the potential benefits of blockchain for some time.
  • In 2018, four of the biggest agricultural corporations said they would use blockchain and AI to bring the international grain trade into the digital age.

