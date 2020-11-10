Blockchain-based agriculture trading platform Cerealia has announced its commercial launch, Bloomberg reports Tuesday.
- Aiming to facilitate trading of physical grains, Cerealia is focusing on the international market for Russia, the world's largest wheat supplier.
- The project has already undergone a series of trial transactions with participating companies from Japan, Dubai, Ukraine, Turkey, Algeria and Brazil, per the report.
- Allowing shipments as big as 20,000 metric tons, Switzerland-based Cerealia aims to provide faster trades and more traceability using blockchain tech.
- “Traders can now be 100% certain they really did the trade, versus traditional over-the-phone brokerage,” CEO Andrei Grigorov said.
- The agri-trading industry has been eyeing the potential benefits of blockchain for some time.
- In 2018, four of the biggest agricultural corporations said they would use blockchain and AI to bring the international grain trade into the digital age.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.