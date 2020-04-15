Blockchain gaming platform Enjin is opening up its wallet to Chinese users ahead of a planned expansion into the Asian nation.

In an announcement on Monday, the project revealed that its the wallet for its Enjin coin (ENJ) cryptocurrency is now "certified and compliant in China." Speaking to CoinDesk, the startup said approval for the wallet had come from the nation's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

"The infrastructure running our services and products, including the Enjin Wallet, has been certified/licensed by [the] Chinese state agency," said Bryana Kortendick, vice president of marketing and operations at Enjin.

"The wallet app itself complies with all local laws and regulations set forth by the Chinese government and communicates with the ... compliant licensed infrastructure," Kortendick said.

The wallet has also been tweaked to include changes to how users can send and receive funds, and now supports the Ethereum Name Service (ENS) that simplifies wallet addresses, from long, hard-to-remember phrases into human-readable names.

Launched over two years ago, Enjin Wallet made headlines in 2019 when it partnered with technology giant, Samsung in 2019, featuring in Samsung's Blockchain Keystore – news that boosted the price of the native Enjin Coin (ENJ) token by more than 70 percent.

The project also teamed up with Microsoft on a crypto collectible rewards scheme for Azure community members.

In addition to ENS support, Enjin Wallet also now has the ability to send and “melt” up to 100 distinct non-fungible and fungible ERC-1155 blockchain tokens in one transaction.

Credit: Enjin

“Melting” refers to burning, or destroying, unused or unwanted collections of ERC-1155 blockchain assets in exchange for ENJ tokens. Previously, the multiple token transfers feature was only available to developers, but is now accessible to all users.

While no details were provided on a timeline, the firm suggested to CoinDesk that the Enjin platform would be launched in China going forward.

For now, Chinese users "can enjoy the [wallet] app with certainty that it's compliant with their local laws and regulations," Kortendick said.

