Canada-based blockchain infrastructure provider Figment has completed another multi-million dollar funding round.
- Announced Thursday, the startup said it raised $2.5 million in an additional funding round led by Bonfire Ventures with participation from FJ Labs, XDL Capital Group and BKCM, among others.
- "This new round of capital will enable Figment to continue to invest in our best-in-class blockchain staking, governance and developer tools," Figment's CEO Lorien Gabel said in a statement.
- The funding follows a pre-seed round of $1 million in 2018 and a seed round in 2019 bringing in $1.5 million, also with participation from Bonfire, XDL and FJ Labs.
- Gabel said the company believes in an internet where people control and profit from their own data, rather than "large data monopolies and governments" – an objective Figment is working to achieve.
- The company provides infrastructure and tools for networks such as Cosmos, Polkadot, Celo and Skale, as well as offering what it calls "institutional grade" staking services on over 30 blockchains.
