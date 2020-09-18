Blockchain startup Enigma filed a registration statement for its ENG token with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
According to the document published on the SEC’s portal Friday, the registration statement is tied to the privacy-focused firm’s February settlement with the regulatory body regarding the project’s 2017 initial coin offering (ICO).
- The project's registration statement notes the ENG tokens are currently used as a payment tool on the project’s data network and shouldn’t be viewed as resembling traditional securities.
- “ENG tokens lack features of such securities, including the right to receive a dividend or distribution; ENG tokens also do not provide holders with any voting, liquidation or preemption rights,” the project’s registration statement notes.
- According to the filing, once the registration statement becomes effective Enigma would be subject to the Exchange Act, which means it would be required to file an annual 10-K, quarterly 10-Q and current 8-K reports.
- Earlier this week, Enigma also announced the launch "secret smart contracts" on its mainnet. According to the project, the “Secret Network” is now focusing on scaling and building connections to public networks such as Ethereum and Cosmos Hub.
- The Secret Network also announced a partnership with, and investment from, Hashed, a blockchain firm in Asia. The investment is for an undisclosed amount.
Benjamin Powers contributed reporting.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.